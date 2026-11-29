Visinema founder Angga Dwimas Sasongko tells JAFF Market that film stocks lagging a 38% market slide are a 'very bad signal.'

‘Jumbo’ Studio Founder Angga Dwimas Sasongko Warns of ‘Very Bad Signal’ as Indonesian Film Stocks Trail 38% Market Slide: ‘There Is No Silver Bullet’ Reza Rahadian’s Gambar Gerak Unveils His Sophomore Directorial Feature ‘Casparina,’ ‘Jangan Lupa Maghrib’ and Prison Island Doc With the Jakarta Composite Index, the country’s main stock index, down 38% year-to-date, most listed film companies have fallen even further, and the theatrical market is in decline.during a panel titled “Big Ideas Talk: Imagining the Next Chapter of Indonesian Cinema,” moderated by market director Linda Gozali, Sasongko said the slide raised questions about the sector’s business model.

He described weak purchasing power as an external problem.

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“We should put external problems to the side. Otherwise, we risk blaming others before examining our own shortcomings,” he said. Sasongko argued that Indonesian cinema tickets, while cheaper in nominal dollar terms than those in the U.S., are considerably more expensive when measured against local purchasing power.