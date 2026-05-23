Jumanji Franchise: From Reboot to Sequel, The Future of the Jungle

The Jumanji franchise has seen a resurgence with the success of its recent films, with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level proving to be box office hits. The franchise is set to continue with the upcoming Jumanji 3, promising a new chapter in the world of Jumanji.

The Jumanji franchise has proven to be a box office success, with the 2017 reboot, Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle, grossing nearly $1 billion against a budget of just $90 million.

The film, starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, revitalized the beloved story and sparked interest in a potential future for the franchise. Sony Pictures officially announced a third installment, Jumanji 3, in October 2024, with the film's first footage screened at CinemaCon. The sequel is expected to be a chaotic and hilarious adventure, continuing the success of its predecessors.

The cast is returning with familiar faces like Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris, and Rhys Darby, alongside newcomers Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes. However, the production of Jumanji 3 has faced some delays, with the release date pushed back from December 11 to December 25. Fans are revisiting the 2019 sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, which was a box office hit, earning over $800 million globally.

The film, a two-hour action-packed adventure, continues to be one of the most-streamed movies on Hulu in the U.S. The franchise's success has led to a renewed interest in the Jumanji universe, with fans eager to see what the future holds for the characters and the world they inhabit





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Jumanji Jumanji 3 Dwayne Johnson Kevin Hart Karen Gillan Jack Black Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle Jumanji: The Next Level Sony Pictures Cinemacon Box Office Franchise Sequels

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