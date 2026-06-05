July 4th, 2026 Fireworks: List of shows in Chicago, suburbs, NW Indiana

Here is a list of Fourth of July fireworks shows in Chicago, the suburbs, and northwest Indiana.

Friday, June 5, 2026 6:32PMHere is a list of Fourth of July fireworks shows in Chicago, the suburbs, and northwest Indiana. June 27 at 9:15 p.m. at the Chicago Executive Airport.

June 28, 9:15 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m. at Oakton College. July 3 at dusk. Pre-fireworks festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at Walker Park. Palos HeightsJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Harrer Park/Civic Center.

Elgin Fourth of July parade, concert and fireworksJuly 4, 9:30 p.m. at Rotary Green, located at 164 Lions Drive. July 4 at 9:20 p.m. at Gallery Park after a 7 p.m. concert. Orland ParkSouth HollandWinnetkaThe pier hosts fireworks shows every Wednesday at 9 p.m. and every Saturday at 10 p.m. during the summer. July 3 at dusk at Palatine Community Park.

Arlington Heights will not host a fireworks display this year. July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at the Community Park. July 3 at 9 p.m. at Graf Park. July 4 at the Redmond Recreational Complex at 9:30 p.m.Glen EllynJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Sports Complex.

ItascaLake CountyMundeleinLake ForestJuly 4 at 9 p.m. at Paulus Park. July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Park. Two simultaneous displays will be available on July 3 at Village Park and Discovery Park at 9:30 p.m.BolingbrookJuly 4 at Deicke Park at 9:30 p.m.July 4 at Hopkins Park about 30 minutes after sunset. July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Engstrom Park.

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the Prairie Point Park. July 4 at dusk in Town Square Park, and will be visible from Rt. 47 and Countryside Parkway. July 2 and July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lake Town Grounds as part of the Cedar Lake Summerfest.





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

July 4 July 4Th 4Th Of July July 4Th 2026 4Th Of July 2026 Chicago Fireworks Navy Pier Fireworks Navy Pier Fireworks Near Me July 4Th Fireworks 4Th Of July Fireworks 19241248

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Bears announce intentions to build stadium in Hammond, IndianaThe Chicago Bears are planning to move forward with building their new stadium out of state.

Read more »

Chicago Bears Board of Directors votes to advance stadium developments in Hammond, IndianaThe Chicago Bears Board of Directors has voted to advance stadium developments in Hammond, Indiana.

Read more »

‘Welcome to Indiana!’: Bears move ahead with northwest Indiana stadium projectThe Chicago Bears have voted to move forward with a stadium development proposal in northwestern Indiana.

Read more »

Chicago Bears move forward with plans to build a new stadium in IndianaThe Chicago Bears are moving forward with plans to build a new football stadium in Hammond, Indiana.

Read more »