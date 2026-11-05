Julius Randle to Jordi Fernandez: Let Nets’ hot bench unit ‘roll’

Julius Randle’s biggest help may have been when he willingly told coach Jordi Fernández not to sub him in and let the hot bench bring home the win.

Julius Randle had four assists in the Nets’ win — but his biggest help may have been when he willingly told coach Jordi Fernández not to sub him in and let the red-hot bench unit bring home the victory.

The veteran forward checked out with 22 points and the Nets clinging to a tenuous 89-87 edge with 8:46 left. But with little-used sub Danny Wolf and Terance Mann both playing well to pad the cushion up to double digits by the time Fernández was ready to put Randle back in, he suggested letting the reserves close out the win.

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“It wasn’t pretty, but then you find a way, right? As a group and a competitive group, but also a group that is right there, ready to play like Terance and Danny, they haven’t had their opportunity,” Fernández said.

“They’re ready to play and they make a huge difference, right. Whether Danny scored, Terance’s defense and composure, it was amazing.

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“And then Julius being selfless, I call him in to sub in, and then they take it to 10 or 11 and he’s the one, ‘just let them roll. ’ So you see every single instance of great things that have to happen in the game and even a bit of Julius who he is and how important he is for us. I think that was huge.

” Wolf finished with 12 points, five boards and three assists for a plus-17 in 18:36, while Mann was a plus-11 in 15:47. Both played the entire fourth quarter.

“I ain’t gonna lie, the difference tonight was T-Mann and Danny Wolfe, I would say. They haven’t been in the rotation much, came in ready to play,” Michael Porter Jr. said.

“T-Mann is one of those guys who, it doesn’t matter how much he scores, he impacts the game with his IQ, his defensive ability, his connectedness and his communication. He’s a pleasure to share the court with, one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever had. And Danny coming in, contributing right away, that takes a lot of readiness and a lot a discipline to like not play for so many games.

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” Terance Mann dribbles up court during the Nets’ 114-104 over the Hornets on Nov. 4, 2026 in Barclays Center. Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel dribbled the ball off his ankle then checked out gimping with 6:09 left in the first. It was his season debut after hamstring woes. Egor Dëmin missed his fourth straight game with a right leg bone bruise suffered Oct. 27 that the Nets said would cost him at least a week.

They’ll practice Thursday and start a four-game road trip Saturday in Atlanta, with no clear word on his timeline.