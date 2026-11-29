The Nets raced out to a 27-point lead in the first half and held on to beat the Hornets 118-116 on Saturday night.

Julius Randle scored 28 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 23 and the Brooklyn Nets raced out to a 27-point lead in the first half and held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-116 on Saturday night.

Coby White led Charlotte with 37 points and Naz Reid added 27. Rookie Hannes Steinbach finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who lost their seventh straight game. Down 14 with 4 minutes remaining, the Hornets rallied to cut the lead to two with 13 seconds left on a floater by Reid.

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White came up with a block on a Sharpe dunk attempt at the other end, giving the Hornets the ball and a chance to win with 3 seconds left. After a timeout, White brought the ball up the court and there was contact between he and Sharpe near midcourt as time expired, but no foul was called. Charlotte never got a shot off.