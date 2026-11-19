Julius Randle criticized the Brooklyn Nets' effort after a 30-point blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls, calling it embarrassing and one of the worst games of his 13-year career. The Nets fell to 3-11 as the Bulls set a franchise record with 15 first-half 3-pointers.

Brooklyn Nets forward Julius Randle delivered a scathing critique of his teammates following a humiliating 30-point blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center. The veteran forward described the performance as embarrassing and identified it as one of the worst games of his 13-year NBA career. The defeat dropped the struggling franchise to a 3-11 record as they prepare for their next home game against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Randle finished with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including three made 3-pointers, but his individual effort could not mask the collective collapse of the roster. The Bulls dominated both ends of the floor, shooting over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc. Chicago set a franchise record by hitting 15 three-pointers in the first half alone, finishing the game 21-of-46 from deep.

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The Nets also surrendered 18 second-chance points in the opening quarter, compounding their defensive failures. A viral video from behind the bench captured Randle admonishing his teammates for the third quarter, visibly frustrated by the lack of pride shown on the court. The forward emphasized that the issue was not merely the final score, but the manner in which the team allowed the game to unravel.

That was embarrassing, Randle said. Been in the league for 13 years, and that is one of the worst games I have ever been a part of. He stressed that nothing about the performance was acceptable and called for an immediate investigation into the root causes of the team's disjointed effort. Randle insisted that winning requires a specific mindset that was entirely absent during the loss.

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I think when you win, you find ways to win, Randle said. When you lose, you find excuses. He noted that there seemed to be a lot of excuses floating around the locker room after the game. The forward took personal responsibility for the team's direction, stating he must return to film study and self-reflection rather than pointing fingers at others.

I got to look myself in the mirror tonight, too, like everybody else, and figure out what I can do better, Randle explained. He highlighted his long history in the league, having played under Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers and during the rebuilding years with the New York Knicks. This recent loss felt particularly stark given his extensive experience and the high standards he holds for himself.

The 31-year-old forward acknowledged that the current roster is still in a developmental phase, managing three young point guards and a host of new pieces. However, he felt that the lack of competitive spirit was simply unacceptable for a professional sports team. He urged his teammates to prioritize winning as a group and to stop playing as individuals who fail to connect on the floor.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez backed Randle's stance, praising the veteran's accountability and work ethic. Fernandez noted that Randle and fellow veteran Michael Porter Jr. have been amazing in practice, though Porter struggled in the game with just five points on 1-for-7 shooting. The coach emphasized that the leaders must put the failure on themselves and avoid pulling teeth when implementing changes.

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Obviously, I am the one in front right there, and I don't want my team to play like this, Fernandez said. He described the performance as a no-show marked by selfishness and a lack of defensive intensity. The Nets have now coughed up at least 70 points through two quarters in losses to Memphis, Philadelphia, and Chicago, marking a historic low for the franchise.

Fernandez insisted there were no excuses for the coaching staff either, citing the need to punch first and establish defensive identity early. The team has recalled Joshua Jefferson, Drake Powell, and Ben Saraf from the Long Island Nets in the G-League to bolster the roster. The upcoming game against Orlando will feature Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac sitting out due to injury.

Patience remains a virtue for a young team still learning how to compete consistently in the NBA. Yet for Randle, the lack of pride and effort in Wednesday's loss was a critical wake-up call. He believes the team must figure out how to be better for each other and for the game they love. The Nets must now turn to film and hard work to reverse their alarming trend before their Friday showdown with the Magic.