Randle got a standing ovation from the Target Center crowd, and another Minnesota memory.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday night marked Julius Randle’s first trip to Minnesota — and game against the Timberwolves — since theyThe veteran poured in 29 points against his old team, but they got the last laugh as the Nets suffered a Brooklyn Nets forward Julius Randle, left, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels talk after a game Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Minneapolis.

“I had so much fun here. My family had a lot of fun here, made a lot of great memories, played some good basketball, a lot of good people here. I was at a point in my career where it was needed. I needed to reset and it was great.

Also read Mikel Brown Jr. impresses in first start during Nets night to forget against Timberwolves

It was open arms and I’m extremely happy that I got the opportunity to do that,” said Randle, who insisted there was no beef or bitterness with the Timberwolves.

“It’s fine. You understand the business I’m in long enough, so you understand it, you get it.

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“The organization was great to me. So it really wasn’t any hard feelings. You move on and I’m here now trying to make the best of the environment here. So I just gotta keep competing here, just enjoying the moment, keep playing hard.

… And I was going to a place I was familiar with. ” Minnesota coach Chris Finch also said the split was amicable, though he admitted beforehand he knew the Nets forward would be out to punish his old team.

“ loved coaching Julius. We did a lot of winning here, certainly in the playoffs. He was a huge, huge contributor there,” Finch said.

“He came here in less than ideal situations, 48 hours before the season started, trying to figure it out on the fly. “It was his selflessness in the middle of that first season that really ignited our run, learning that this team needed him to be a primary playmaker. … The first two rounds of the playoffs that year, he was probably one of the top-five players in the league and helped us get to the Western Conference finals.

So I know exactly the mindset he’ll be in. I’ve seen him go out against his previous teams. ” Michael Porter Jr. had just 11 points on 3-for-7 shooting, and was all but invisible for long stretches.

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“I’m struggling with figuring out, letting other guys fight to their strengths and also trying to find my rhythm, find my shot,” Porter told The Post. The Nets started Randle, Porter, Mikel Brown Jr., Danny Wolf and Day’Ron Sharpe, with Egor Dëmin coming off the bench. Julius Randle of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. Randle wasn’t the only reunion in the Nets’ game at Minnesota.

Jordi Fernández was an assistant in Denver while Tim Connelly was the team president, both of them leaving in 2022. Connelly — a Fordham grad — is the Timberwolves president, though his contract runs out at the end of the season.

“Just a very positive person, a person that connects with everybody,” Fernández said. “Tim’s a connector. He finds not just the good, but the great about every single person, not just the players, but everybody that works for the organization. And that is very, very, very important.

“Every person who’s touched or every organization that he’s touched has gotten better. Extremely hard worker, very smart, all those things he has, but the way he connects with people and makes everything functional is great. ”