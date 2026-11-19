A Spanish court has opened a criminal investigation into Julio Iglesias over claims that he sexually and physically abused two female employees.

On Wednesday, the country’s high court said that the accusations made by the women, over alleged incidents that occurred in 2021 at the singer’s residences, were sufficient to launch the criminal probe.

In a statement, the court referenced preliminary evidence including a photograph of one of the plaintiffs, showing a bruise on her arm that was “consistent with the possibility of her being grabbed forcefully,” and two marks on one of her thighs that could have been caused by a human bite.filed a complaint with Spain’s Public Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court back in Janauary. The women alleged Iglesias “assaulted and sexually harassed them, regularly checked their cell phones, prohibited them from leaving the house where they worked, and required them to work up to 16 hours a day, without days off and without a contract,” read a press release issued by the advocacy group Women’s Link Worldwide.

Also read Julio Iglesias facing court investigation over alleged sexual offences

In a public statement denying the allegations at the time, Iglesias said, “I deny having abused, coerced, or disrespected any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and cause me great sadness. ” The announcement comes after Spanish prosecutors rejected an earlier complaint this year against Iglesias, saying that Spain did not have jurisdiction over the alleged crimes committed in those other countries.

Advertisement

Then in September, the Women’s Link Worldwide filed a new complaint on the women’s behalf, arguing that the Spanish high court could exercise jurisdiction over its country’s citizens. Iglesias, 83, is a Spanish citizen. In Wednesday’s order, the judge, Antonio Piña, said the investigation would review claims of crimes against sexual freedom as well as allegations of assault and degrading treatment. The judge rejected the women’s other claims including alleged human trafficking and violations of the rights of workers.

Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' Beats Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Single of the Year at CMAsAmerican Novelist and Four Others to Stand Trial Over Sale of Gold Looted from ShipwreckChristopher Nolan and Guillermo del Toro Break Down ‘The Odyssey’ Monsters and AI’s Limitations with Production VFX Supervisor Andrew Jackson