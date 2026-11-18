Spanish National Court opens criminal investigation into Julio Iglesias regarding sexual freedom and bodily harm allegations by former staff.

The Spanish National Court has formally initiated a criminal investigation into the legal affairs of veteran singer Julio Iglesias following complaints filed by two former employees. This development marks a significant procedural shift for the 82-year-old music icon, who has consistently and vehemently denied any allegations of sexual abuse or misconduct while working abroad.

Court Reopens Investigation Details

Audiencia Nacional issued a statement on Wednesday confirming the opening of the probe, which centers on alleged offenses against sexual freedom alongside charges of bodily harm and degrading treatment. The court's decision to proceed comes after prosecutors initially dropped the case in January, ruling that Spanish judicial authorities lacked the jurisdiction to handle crimes committed outside Spain involving non-resident victims.

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Allegations From Bahamas And Dominican Republic

The legal complaint stems from incidents allegedly occurring at properties in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic during the year 2021. The two accusers, identified as a domestic worker and a physiotherapist, allege that they operated within a coercive, threatening, and violent environment that normalized abuse. They filed their initial complaint with the National Court on January 5, seeking accountability for sexual assault and human trafficking charges linked to their employment period.

Judge Antonio Piña Accepts Jurisdiction

Judge Antonio Piña of the National Court reversed the previous dismissal by accepting the complaint and summoning the women to testify in person on February 3, 2027. The magistrate concluded that Spain retains jurisdiction to investigate these accusations based on the Spanish nationality of the accused, Julio Iglesias, despite the geographical location of the alleged events. This ruling aligns with a recent change in position by the Public Prosecutor's Office, which recommended pursuing the investigation in October.

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Evidence Of Bodily Harm And Bruising

In his written resolution, Judge Piña validated specific physical evidence submitted by the complainants to justify the start of the criminal investigation. He noted a photograph showing a bruise on one woman's arm consistent with being grabbed forcefully, as well as two marks on her thigh that he stated could correspond to a human bite. The judge described this testimony and photographic evidence as preliminary proof sufficient to warrant a formal inquiry into the conduct described.

Advocacy Groups And Specific Charges

Advocacy organizations Women's Link Worldwide and Amnesty International had previously argued that the actions constituted crimes against sexual freedom and integrity. Women's Link Worldwide highlighted that the complainants were young Latin American women in vulnerable economic situations who were heavily dependent on their wages. While the court will investigate sexual freedom, bodily harm, and degrading treatment, Judge Piña dismissed the human trafficking and worker rights charges due to a lack of evidence regarding deception or the absence of comparable criminal offenses in the Bahamas.

Statute Of Limitations And Next Steps

According to the National Court statement, the judge explained that the described conduct could constitute a crime against sexual freedom, though it remains uncertain whether some actions have expired under the statute of limitations. Current legislation classifies sexual abuse with sentences of less than five years as potentially time-barred. Julio Iglesias continues to reject all allegations, labeling the claims made by the former employees as absolutely false and legally unfounded.