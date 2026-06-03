Juliette Nichols is out of the fire box in Silo season 3 trailer

How long is too long to be in a box of fire? For Juliette Nichols , three minutes was short enough to survive but long enough to really mess her up afterward.

She’s had no memories for three months, as we learn in the full trailer for‘s third season, which returns to Apple TV next month. This is especially unfortunate given that she may be the only person who knows what’s going on outside of the silos, and that time for everyone else inside is rapidly diminishing. reveals an origin story set centuries earlier, while continuing the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances.

In the present, Juliette Nichols survives her forced ‘cleaning’ but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the ‘Before Times,’ journalist Helen Drew and Congressman Daniel Keene uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences. ”Keep scrolling for more great stories.





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