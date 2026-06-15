Juliette Lewis Returns in Apple TV's Cape Fear Remake at Creator's Request

Nick Antosca, the creator of the new Apple TV adaptation of Cape Fear, reveals why he brought Juliette Lewis-star of the 1991 film-back into the franchise for a cameo role. The series, featuring Javier Bardem as the vengeful Max Cady and Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson as his former lawyers, also boasts Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg as executive producers. Lewis, who earned an Oscar nomination for the original movie, appears in a new role within the storyline.

The 1991 psychological thriller Cape Fear has been reimagined as a new Apple TV series, created by Nick Antosca . The show is based on John D. MacDonald's 1957 novel The Executioners , which previously inspired two feature films-one from 1962 and Martin Scorsese 's 1992 version.

Juliette Lewis, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Danielle Bowden in the 1991 film, makes a cameo in the new series. In an interview with ScreenRant's Tatiana Hullender, Antosca explained his decision to bring Lewis back into the Cape Fear universe. The creator, whose credits include Hannibal, The Act, Chucky and Murdaugh: Death in the Family, first worked with Lewis during her guest appearance on Hulu's The Act, which he co-created.

That collaboration occurred while Antosca was already considering a new adaptation of Cape Fear. He was deeply impressed by Lewis's talent and knew he wanted to work with her again. The process of securing the rights for Cape Fear took several years, but once the project was fully realized, Antosca reached out to Lewis. He described feeling 'really excited' when she agreed to join the production, stating, 'I love Juliette Lewis...

I always knew and had been thinking even then that I wanted Juliette to be involved and wanted to work with her again.

' The Apple TV adaptation features an impressive roster of executive producers, including Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. The plot centers on Max Cady, a former inmate consumed by a desire for revenge, portrayed by Javier Bardem. After serving time for crimes he committed, Cady targets the attorneys who defended him during his trial-Anna and Tom Bowden, played by Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson-holding them responsible for his imprisonment.

The cast also includes Joe Anders, Lily Collias, CCH Pounder and Malia Pyles. The thriller premiered in early June and has earned a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating generally positive reviews from critics. For comparison, the 1962 and 1991 films hold scores of 88% and 77% respectively. Juliette Lewis's career has continued to flourish since her breakout role in Cape Fear.

She has appeared in films such as What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Whip It! , August: Osage County, Ma and Breaking News in Yuba County, and television series including Wayward Pines, Secrets and Lies, Welcome to Chippendales, Camping and Yellowjackets. Her performance in Welcome to Chippendales earned her an Emmy nomination, while her work in August: Osage County garnered a SAG Award nomination. In this new adaptation, Lewis does not reprise her role as Danielle Bowden.

Instead, she appears as a different character who stalks Max Cady in the first two episodes. New episodes of Cape Fear are released every Friday on Apple TV, with the finale scheduled for July 31. The series is classified TV-MA and falls under the drama, crime, and thriller genres. Additional details include directors Amanda Marsalis, Morten Tyldum, Stephen Williams, Jon S. Baird, Jonathan van Tulleken, Reed Morano, S.J.

Clarkson, Trey Edward Shults; writers Peter Blake, Alan Page Arriaga, Tara Shivkumar, Maria Jacquemetton, Diana Pawell; and a large team of producers and executive producers spanning multiple seasons





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Cape Fear Apple TV Juliette Lewis Nick Antosca Martin Scorsese Steven Spielberg Javier Bardem Amy Adams Remake Thriller The Executioners Max Cady Danielle Bowden Revenge Psychological Thriller

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