Julieta Venegas Faces Backlash Over 'La Niña Futbolista' World Cup Song

Julieta Venegas's government-backed version of 'La Niña Futbolista' for the 2026 World Cup sparks online criticism, leading to disabled comments on her video.

Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas has released a new version of the song ' La Niña Futbolista ' ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an initiative tied to a government-led contest awarding tickets to young women for the tournament's opening ceremony.

The project, invited by Mexico's Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Women, aimed to promote inclusion and female participation in sports. Venegas performed the track with the National Conservatory of Music choir and expressed hopes that it would inspire girls to pursue their dreams without limitations. Despite the positive intent, the song and its music video faced significant backlash online. The criticism was so intense that Venegas disabled the comments section on the video.

Negative reactions spilled over to her other social media and content, with users expressing clear preference for any alternative, even advertisements, over this official song. The original 'La Niña Futbolista' was composed in 2003 by Ignacio Silva. Venegas's reinterpretation was officially premiered on May 29 during a presidential conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, coinciding with the award ceremony for the contest winners.

The artist, known for hits like 'Limón y Sal' and 'Cómo Sé,' stated she worked on the arrangement with love, envisioning a girl told she cannot play football and wanting to empower her. The controversy highlights a disconnect between official messaging aimed at promoting gender equity and the public's reception, raising questions about artistic collaboration with government institutions and the cultural impact of such campaigns during major global sporting events





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Julieta Venegas La Niña Futbolista 2026 World Cup Mexico Music Controversy Female Empowerment Government Campaign

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