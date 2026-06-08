Juliet Sear Reveals Her Father's Sudden Death

This Morning star Juliet Sear has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father George, revealing he has died unexpectedly. The TV baker, 52, took to Instagram to share a touching gallery of family photos and a poignant caption detailing their close bond.

This Morning star Juliet Sear has revealed her father has died unexpectedly. Juliet, 52, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the heartbreaking news that her dad George has passed away alongside a touching gallery of family photos.

Juliet detailed how the duo would FaceTime daily and branded her dad 'the original BanterSaurusRex'. Her caption read: 'Sad news… this week we lost my wonderful dad, George, unexpectedly. I can't believe it. The original BanterSaurusRex...

'Dad was a brilliant engineer and had such a sense of humour, loved music, he was generous and such a character!! He's always been there for us and especially me...

'By my side from helping me every day when I had baby George and couldn't cope, to helping in my bakery every day. We were there for each other constantly everyday whether it was on FaceTime (thankfully he was good with his iPad! )...

This Morning star Juliet Sear has revealed her father has died unexpectedly In her touching ode to her father alongside the post, Juliet detailed how the duo would FaceTime daily and branded her dad 'the original BanterSaurusRex' Juliet joined This Morning as the resident baking expert in 2017 and hosted her own Sunday morning series on ITV in 2019 - Beautiful Baking With Juliet Sear (pictured in 2024) 'Or me doing his weekly ocado, even though he could do it himself. He liked to do it together just to talk.

Even though he would drive me nuts sometimes....

'I could tell he was fully aware of what was in stock and would get me to check on FaceTime together! and I will miss him terribly I can't believe it.... 'He was absolutely devoted to our kids George, Lydia and ruby I am sure our brother Phillip will be saving you a bar stool in heaven, Dad, squashy bondger! Xxx'.

The accompanying gallery featured pictures from throughout George's life, including images from Juliet's wedding day and pictures from his youth. Fellow This Morning star Ruth Langsford reached out with support, writing: 'I'm so sorry for your loss Juliet…your Dad was obviously a wonderful man...

She discussed his close bond with her children George, Lydia and Ruby The accompanying gallery featured pictures from throughout George's life She shared a sweet image showing her father at her wedding Fellow This Morning star Ruth Langsford reached out with support, writing: 'I'm so sorry for your loss Juliet…your Dad was obviously a wonderful man' Zoe Ball replied: 'oh darling lady. deepest love to you. your dear Dad', while Fearne Cotton penned: 'Sending you so much love Juliet' 'Words feel empty at a time like this but hold your memories of him close…those can never be taken away from you. Love to you and the family'.

Zoe Ball replied: 'oh darling lady. deepest love to you. your dear Dad', while Fearne Cotton penned: 'Sending you so much love Juliet'. Juliet joined This Morning as the resident baking expert in 2017 and hosted her own Sunday morning series on ITV in 2019 - Beautiful Baking With Juliet Sear. The star has baked for an array of stars including Prince Harry, Bryan Adams and Sir Ian McKellen while also creating edible characters for The Great British Bake Off.

She threw open the family photo album in the post Her kids were seen hugging their grandfather in a sweet sna





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Juliet Sear This Morning George Sear TV Baker Ruth Langsford Zoe Ball Fearne Cotton

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