Juliet Sear Mourns Sudden Loss of Father George, Shares Emotional Tribute

Juliet Sear, This Morning baking expert, announced her father's unexpected death, recalling daily FaceTime chats, his supportive role in her life and bakery, and the close bond with her children. Colleagues offered heartfelt condolences.

Juliet Sear , the beloved baking contributor on the ITV morning programme This Morning , announced on Sunday that her father, George Sear , has died suddenly. The 52‑year‑old star used Instagram to share a heartfelt post accompanied by a gallery of family photographs spanning decades, from her wedding day to candid shots of her father in his youth.

In the caption she described George as "the original BanterSaurusRex" and recalled the daily FaceTime calls they shared, noting that his quick wit, engineering background and love of music made him a constant source of support and laughter. She wrote that he had been "by my side from helping me when I had baby George and couldn't cope, to helping in my bakery every day," and that even simple tasks like doing the weekly Ocado together had become cherished rituals.

She added that he was "absolutely devoted to our kids George, Lydia and Ruby" and that his generosity and character will be deeply missed. The response from fellow This Morning personalities was swift and supportive.

Ruth Langsford commented, "I'm so sorry for your loss, Juliet… your dad was obviously a wonderful man," while Zoe Ball offered, "Oh darling lady, deepest love to you, your dear dad," and Fearne Cotton sent a message of love and encouragement, urging Juliet to hold onto the memories that can never be taken away. The tributes highlighted the close bond between Juliet and her family, as well as the respect George earned from those who knew him through his daughter's public life.

Juliet first joined This Morning as the resident baking expert in 2017 and later fronted her own Sunday series, Beautiful Baking With Juliet Sear, on ITV in 2019. Her culinary career includes creating bespoke desserts for high‑profile clients such as Prince Harry, Bryan Adams and Sir Ian McKellen, as well as designing edible characters for The Great British Bake Off.

The Instagram gallery she posted showed her children embracing their grandfather, underscoring the deep familial love that will remain a legacy of George Sear's life. The star's fans and colleagues alike have expressed their condolences, celebrating a man remembered for his humour, generosity and unwavering support for his family





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Juliet Sear Reveals Her Father's Sudden DeathThis Morning star Juliet Sear has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father George, revealing he has died unexpectedly. The TV baker, 52, took to Instagram to share a touching gallery of family photos and a poignant caption detailing their close bond.

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