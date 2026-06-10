Julie Newmar, Original Catwoman, Claims Male Executives Should Run Film Industry

At 92, actress Julie Newmar, who first portrayed Catwoman, states that men are best suited to lead Hollywood, arguing their management style 'works beautifully' and that she personally 'liked' male attention, distancing herself from the #MeToo movement.

Veteran actress Julie Newmar , best known for originating the iconic role of Catwoman in the 1960s Batman television series, has sparked discussion with her recent assertions about gender dynamics in Hollywood .

At 92, Newmar reflects on her decades-long career and personal experiences, offering a perspective that diverges sharply from the narratives of the #MeToo movement. She stated that she believes male executives should continue to run the film industry, arguing that men are "very good to women" and that their leadership "works beautifully.

" Newmar, who has long been considered a sex symbol, acknowledged receiving significant male attention throughout her life but distinguished her own experience, saying she "liked it" and is "not the first in line in the #MeToo class. " She elaborated on her understanding of men, particularly studio heads, describing their aggressive behavior as inherent: "they break a door down and they do this or they do that… that's how they act.

" When directly asked if men should run the industry, she told The Guardian, "It should be. They do it best.

" Newmar's career began on Broadway with notable productions like "Silk Stockings" and "Li'l Abner" before she transitioned to television. Her defining role arrived in 1966 as the feline Felicia Hardy, Catwoman, where her captivating presence in a tight leather catsuit made her a cultural icon. Beyond her professional life, her personal history includes several high-profile relationships; she was engaged to novelist Louis L'Amour and romantically linked to actors Ken Scott and comedian Mort Sahl.

In 1977, she married lawyer J. Holt Smith and welcomed her son, John Jewel Smith. Their divorce in 1984 did not diminish her fierce advocacy for her son, who was born with both a hearing impairment and Down Syndrome. This personal commitment extends to her support for LGBT rights, a cause connected to her gay brother, John. Despite her retreat from the spotlight, Newmar's life has occasionally been touched by public controversy.

In 2004, she became the subject of a lawsuit filed by her neighbor, actor James Belushi, who alleged a "campaign of harassment" intended to "drive him from his home.

" The claims included destruction of property and surveillance. The legal feud concluded two years later in an amicable resolution, with Newmar appearing on Belushi's sitcom "According to Jim" in a role that humorously mirrored their real-life conflict. Today, Newmar leads a quiet life focused on caring for her son and cultivating her extensive rose garden, which boasts over 80 varieties.

In a 2023 interview with Better Homes and Gardens, she shared a deep affinity for gardens, recalling, "Some people love dogs. I love plants. I think I fell in love with gardens because that's where I felt safest as a kid - out in the yard with my father.

" Her comments provide a complex, individualistic counterpoint to broader industry conversations about power and gender





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