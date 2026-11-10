Julie Curtiss Captures Snapshots of New York City in Her Paintings

Her latest exhibit, “Unreal,” is on view at Gagosian

New York City hides its wonders in the folds of everyday life. A crowded deli collage, the quirky decorated interiors of tiny apartments, aquariums lining the windows of Chinese restaurants, and the bustle of crowds all offer small joys for anyone looking close enough—and artist Julie Curtiss is taking it all in.

“I love walking around looking at those big food photo montages that are so gross and grotesque,” Curtiss says. “For painters, it’s such rich material. ” On one of these outings in 2025, Curtiss was walking around the Upper East Side when she caught sight of a peculiar pair: two women wearing fur coats and sporting postoperative compression face masks.

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The resulting painting,, features the two mysterious figures standing with their backs to the viewer, one of whom smokes a cigarette, rendered in Curtiss’ distinctive, lurid graphic style. This encounter, which sparked her solo show, “Unreal,” on view at Gagosian through December 19, is a bittersweet meditation on the weight of growing older and the creeping suspicion that life is becoming increasingly uncanny as the city—and the world— changes around her.

“ is always about the facade and constantly rebuilding or changing yourself and about things in a state of disrepair and how you feel on the inside and on the outside,” she explains a couple of weeks before the show in her East Williamsburg studio. Curtiss explains thatmarked the start of this New York–focused exhibition, though she needed to shelve the project while completing projects for her show at White Cube in Seoul, focusing on motherhood, and for Gagosian in Paris, a meditation on domesticity.

This new project borrows ideas from both of those shows, distilling them into an examination of her life in New York and how it forged her art and her life over the past 16 years. Curtiss, now 43, first moved to New York in 2010, after growing up in Paris in a French-Vietnamese household. She worked as a studio assistant for KAWS before moving to Jeff Koons’ studio.

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All the while, she toiled away on her paintings: hyper-stylized, colorful portraits marked by a sharp illustrative sensibility.

“You have so much doubt; It’s so full of despair sometimes,” she says of her first years in the city. It wasn’t until 2017 that Hein Koh curated a booth for Curtiss at the Spring/Break Art Show. The show received glowing praise, catapulting her to art-world darling status and leading to solo shows at Anton Kern, White Cube, and, more recently, Gagosian.

“It sounds cliché, but you just have to persevere and be a little strategic,” she says. “New York is fascinating because it is a place of constant change, and nothing ever feels really secure. Things are always going to move, and you’ve got to adapt to it. ”Life recently changed drastically for Curtiss.

She welcomed her first child with her husband, abstract painter Clinton King, in 2024. This newfound motherhood pops up in her painting, a brightly colored illustration of a chaotic household kitchen. The woman is barely present, bent over nearly out of frame, as a pressure cooker spouts steam and smoke leaves the open oven. This mid-century aesthetic is inspired by Chantal Akerman’s film.

“ a portrait of a woman, but through her kitchen accessories,” she says. “It’s me poking fun at a part of me, the housewife part of myself. ” This playful spirit resurfaces across the exhibition. Intimate reflections are often rendered through magical realism, as in.

This bedroom scene features the two titular animals contorted together in some act of intimacy or violence on a far-too-small bed.

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“Without really thinking about it, I was making a comment on intimacy and relationship,” Curtiss says, emphasizing how she works by transmuting images she encounters into strange places. This image, in particular, came from an entirely different place: a diorama at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. During our studio visit, she is reflective, often mentioning the passing of time and the strangeness of everyday life.

“As you get older, things start to feel less real,” she explains to me. “They don’t really go the way you expected them to go. They go off in a weird, surreal place—on a personal level, you look at yourself in the mirror and the way you’ve aged, and you’re like, ‘Is this still me? ’ You have this identity crisis because you still see yourself as a young person.

” I ask, then, are the faceless black-haired women populating several of her new works—doing gymnastics in“They’re always an extension of the self, in a way,” she says.

“They are fictional archetypes and characters that embody an experience or side of myself I’m interested in…. I like not giving a face, because it keeps people a little frustrated, I’m sure. But at the same time, I find it a more interesting dynamic. It puts the viewer in a voyeuristic position.

”A final glance at the paintings in her studio reveals their purpose: Curtiss wants us in her shoes, to see the world as she does, if even for a moment. In each painting, she crafts a story, leaving us with an occasionally frustrating mid-action snapshot. Each builds a distinct sense of cinematic suspense, as if you might blink and the painting will change.

“I’m as inspired by movies as I am by paintings, I like the ideas that come with the still image,” she proclaims. “You can actually tell a whole story that’s quite complex. There’s a lot going on. People will keep wondering about what happened before the frame and what's going to happen after the frame. ”