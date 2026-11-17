Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves and former The Talk cohost Leah Remini reunite for a public appearance, signaling an end to their decade-long estrangement following workplace conflicts.

On Tuesday, November 17, a photograph surfaced showing Julie Chen Moonves and Leah Remini seated together in a restaurant booth, sharing a meal that included Mexican food and margaritas. The image captures the two women, both 56, sitting side by side in a casual dining setting, offering a visual counterpoint to their well-documented professional history on the CBS daytime talk show The Talk. While the snapshot may appear to depict two former colleagues catching up in a relaxed environment, it marks a significant public reconciliation between figures who were once embroiled in a highly publicized workplace conflict.

The Historical Context of Their Estrangement

Remini and Chen Moonves shared a complicated professional relationship during their time as co-hosts on The Talk, which has been a staple of daytime television since its premiere in 2010. The original panel included Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Julie Chen, and Sharon Osbourne, but the group underwent several transformations over the years. When the show returned for its eleventh season in September 2020, it did so amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a period that added additional stress to the production environment and the relationships between the cast members.

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The dynamic between Remini and Chen Moonves deteriorated significantly after the first season, leading to a dramatic cast shakeup. Remini, along with Holly Robinson Peete, who is 62, and Jaret Winokur, who is 53, departed the show with little to no official explanation provided to the public at the time. This sudden exit created a ripple effect that was felt deeply by those who remained, particularly Chen Moonves, who later described the period as hurtful and challenging due to the personal nature of the rift.

Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Details of the Betrayal

In a candid reflection on the events that led to their separation, Julie Chen Moonves wrote that some of her co-hosts approached the network while she was away and stated they could not work with her anymore. She recalled them saying that she was too uptight and did not fit in with their group, and that if she stayed, they would leave. As a result, Remini, Robinson Peete, and Winokur departed, while Chen Moonves stayed. She expressed deep disappointment because one of those who left was someone she had become overnight best friends with after working on the show.

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Chen Moonves emphasized that they had been buddies who went on vacation together, making the request to remove her from the cast feel like a profound betrayal. She noted that this event caused her to keep a distance from Remini for almost a decade. The long silence between the two women only began to thaw when Chen Moonves turned to Christianity and learned about the gift of forgiveness, which allowed her to process the past and eventually reconnect with her former friend.

Leah Remini Looks Back on Reality Television

While the focus remains on the reconciliation between Chen Moonves and Remini, Remini has recently been open about her views on reality television in general. In a June 2025 cover story, Remini stated that she would participate in reality TV again, but only if it involved her family and if they allowed her to keep her family unit intact. She expressed caution about the genre, noting that it can be brutal on friendships and relationships, and sometimes even involves discussions about children, requiring participants to have a thick skin to survive the experience.

Her former colleague, Holly Robinson Peete, commented on Remini's potential return to the reality TV format by expressing that while she was a little nervous, she did not worry because she knew Remini could handle the pressure. This comment highlights the enduring support among the original cast members of The Talk, even as they navigate their individual careers and public personas outside of the show's studio. The reunion photo serves as a symbolic closure to a chapter that defined much of the show's early drama and personal fallout.

Significance of the Reunion Photo

The image of Remini and Chen Moonves dining together is more than a simple social media post; it represents a significant shift in the narrative surrounding The Talk's former cast. For nearly ten years, the two women had maintained a public distance, a silence that was largely attributed to the unresolved feelings of betrayal and professional conflict. The decision to be photographed together suggests that the personal barriers erected during their time on set have been successfully dismantled through time and personal growth.

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This reconciliation comes at a time when both women continue to be active in their respective fields. Chen Moonves is known for her role as the host of the reality competition series Big Brother, while Remini has continued to advocate for her interests and share her personal journey with the public. The appearance of them together in November confirms that their professional past does not dictate their personal present, offering a positive resolution to a story that has captivated fans of daytime television for years.