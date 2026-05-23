Julianne Moore to Star in and Executive Produce Netflix Mother-Daughter Comedy

Julianne Moore is set to executive produce and star in a new Netflix mother-daughter comedy, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink potentially playing her on-screen child. Moore will portray a desperate mother who panics when her daughter is promoted to a position across the country and plots to find a romantic partner to keep her close to home. The project is currently in the process of finding the perfect fit for the daughter and two other major roles.

Julianne Moore is set to executive produce and star in a new Netflix mother-daughter comedy , with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink potentially playing her on-screen child.

The multi-generational movie will follow a desperate mother who panics when her daughter is promoted to a position across the country and plots to find a romantic partner to keep her close to home. The untitled project comes from Higher Ground, the production company founded in 2018 by former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama





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