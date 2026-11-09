Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin and Daisy Ridley Lead the Buzziest Titles at AFM

THR’s 2026 AFM Hot List spans star-led packages, international genre plays, animation and prestige dramas, all hunting for an audience in a changing independent landscape

: Stars with projects looking for buyers at AFM 2026: Patrick Schwarzenegger, Daisy Ridley, Josh Brolin, Renée Zellweger, LaKeith Stanfield, Julianne MooreThe American Film Market’s 47th edition, taking place Nov. 10-15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza, AMC Century City and The Pavilion in Los Angeles, arrives at a moment of near-total disruption for the independent film business.

The models that have long underpinned financing, production and distribution are in flux, squeezed by consolidation, changing audience habits and a market in which the traditional routes to getting a film made and seen are no longer a given. But the upheaval is also opening doors.

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A new generation of online creators-turned-filmmakers — Curry “Obsession” Barker, Kane “Backrooms” Parson and Mark “Iron Lung” Fischbach among them — is proving that audiences can be built outside the traditional system and carried onto screens.

“Oddly, every independent success is still seen as a fluke, or gets put in a bucket,” says Jackie Brenneman, the new head of IFTA, which runs AFM. “What’s not being seen is that almost none of these films should have happened, because the structure of the business doesn’t support independent film. That they’ve broken through the way they have is just the tip of the iceberg of demand.

Once we build the infrastructure to connect audiences with the stories they want across all different screens, the numbers are going to be much bigger. ” That sense of untapped demand is echoed by international sellers, some of whom are returning to the market after time away.

Among them is South Korea’s Finecut, back at AFM after several years with the animated feature, from Korean director Kyu Bock Youm, which follows a rhino and a penguin as they journey across the wilderness together.

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“As one of the last markets of the year, AFM is an important opportunity to introduce titles launched after Cannes to buyers, particularly for North and Latin America,” says Finecut sales manager JD Kim. “Considering the trajectory from’s 2026 Hot List of the titles generating buzz at AFM spans star-led packages, international genre plays, animation, prestige dramas and films at various stages of production.

The common thread is a search for projects — and business models — that can find their audience in a rapidly changing independent landscape. AI and grief collide in this high-concept tale about a robotics engineer mourning her younger sister, who feeds years of messages, videos and social media posts into an AI replica of her. The invention brings comfort — at first — before forcing her to confront a thorny question: if you could bring someone back, should you?

A trio of Temple, King and McAvoy gives the timely premise some marquee value for buyers. Oscar-winning documentarian Von Einsiedel makes his fiction debut with this based-on-a-true survival tale of Johnny Aldridge , a Montauk lobster fisherman who falls off his fishing boat in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean in the dead of night, with his best friend Anthony Sosinski , asleep below deck.

Action thrillers are a go-to at any AFM, which bodes well for this neo-noir project, about a woman trapped in a toxic marriage whose plan to blackmail her rich sadistic husband goes horribly wrong, landing her and her accomplice in a fight for survival on the high seas. One of the higher-profile star-driven actioners on offer at AFM, this feature, from the director of Red, features McAvoy as a man who wakes up one morning with an untraceable device planted in his head and must follow a mysterious voice’s instructions or devastating consequences.

Zellweger plays a faded television actress invited to reprise her most famous role — only this time in the real world. Her host is a reclusive tech billionaire who has restored an English country estate and lives there as if it were 1923. As she settles into his carefully controlled fantasy, the line between illusion and reality starts to blur. Alexander Payne is on board as executive producer, which should add some cachet to the package.

, Japan’s most famous ghost story and a cornerstone of Japanese horror, adapted more than 30 times, including by Takashi Miike asin 2014. Set amid war and plague, the story follows a knight who kills a landowner, marries his daughter and vows to avenge the very crime he committed. When he betrays her, his wife returns from the grave to exact revenge, drawing his squire and her sister into the supernatural reckoning.

Bellocchio turns his lens on the boardroom with this drama about Sergio Marchionne and his bid to rescue Fiat from the brink of collapse. Framed as a financial thriller with a psychological edge, the film tracks Marchionne’s battles with General Motors and Chrysler and his mentorship of heir John Elkann , while counting the personal cost of saving an industrial empire.

This new project, which Pike will also produce, could provide an injection of socially-conscious body horror in the vein of, it stars Pike as a Muminfluencer desperate to make her gymnast daughter an online sensation. But when she turns to a suspicious supplement to help her along, monstrous things begin to happen. Genre buyers get a festival-tested option here: the thriller opened the 2026 Sitges Film Festival ahead of its AFM outing.

Ten years after escaping a sadistic captor, a young woman agrees to mentor a newly rescued survivor. When the girl’s story points to other missing victims, she is drawn into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. The English-language debut ofA one-night stand leaves Harper with something unexpected growing inside her in this horror thriller, which sends her and her estranged sister on a desperate search for medical help.

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With the man from the encounter, religious fanatics and, eventually, the FBI all in pursuit, the sisters must confront both the creature and the wounds that drove them apart. The film is scheduled to shoot in February 2027.makes his debut with this animated sci-fi horror anthology, set in a future where transhumanism has pushed humanity far beyond recognition.

Across four stories, ordinary people turn to strange new technologies to satisfy primal urges, exposing a widening rift between body and mind.director Stewart sees Bettany playing an aging rock star, with real-life pop singer Banks as his estranged daughter, an aspriring singer-songwriter. With a score produced by Marius de Vries, music producer onA teen comedy about two slackers at the opposite ends of their high school’s social spectrum forced to work together to try and graduate.

With few mainstream comedies on offer in the market, this could be the one to get buyers to open up.star Wright playing Annie Cutter, a celebrated author who adopts the daughter of her estranged, recently-deceased sister, a girl her sister kept locked in a basement for five years. But after taking the girl in, Cutter begins to suspect her sister may have had a reason to be afraid of the child.director Soto pivots to sports-crime with this story of a down-on-his-luck tennis pro who is drawn into the dark world of match-fixing as he tries to make ends meet for his family.

Schwarzenegger and Grace lead the cast. , follows an English teacher trapped in an abusive marriage who takes a job at a maximum-security prison in Oklahoma and falls for a charismatic inmate who is also a student in her class. should have potential beyond the Spanish-language market. Banderas stars as a container ship captain who takes on a boat of African migrants, only to land in a political storm when he tries to dock in Europe.

is billed as a Hitchcockian thriller about an acclaimed writer who for years has been having an affair with a married man. When he is struck ill and she can’t see him anymore, the writer commissions his artist wife , to paint her portrait, setting up a showdown between the two women.director Horvat, an intelligent but insecure scientist escapes a toxic relationship with a co-worker, only to rebound into what may be the most toxic relationship in the galaxy: an affair with a gorgeous alien.

Hollywood inside baseball from Mamet, who revisits the town’s power games in this black comedy about a newly appointed studio chief offered a guaranteed blockbuster — or an important art-house film championed by his office temp. The choice becomes a test of professional ambition and personal integrity.is trying his hand at the conspiracy thriller in this hot project.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but the A-list cast, and Iannucci’s pedigree, should bring buyers in.director Brice follows a widower Sean trying to move on after the death of his fiancée, Violet . He finds new love with his childhood friend . But then Sean begins to receive unsettling text messages from someone, or something, claiming to be dead ex. someone, or something, claiming to be his dead ex.

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