While Julianne Hough's stylist handles fan reactions to her Dancing With the Stars costumes, industry leaders like Greenblatt note that nostalgia for old hits such as Seinfeld is driving a 40% surge in vintage streaming viewership, overshadowing new releases.

Julianne Hough’s Stylist Addresses Fan Backlash To Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Wardrobe This Season, Greenblatt admitted that it’s easier to be a producer on an old hit that’s enjoying a second life in streaming than it is to launch “a whole new show to the marketplace.

” “We’re still being pummeled by new shows on every streaming service and rather than try to figure out what’s worth committing to, it’s easier to just escape into Seinfeld or Downtown Abbey because you know exactly what you’re getting,” said Greenblatt, who’s currently an EP onon platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Luminate reports that viewership of old titles during this year’s third quarter increased more than 40 percent among the major streaming services, compared with the same period last year.

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Tune in for new TV series and movies declined during that same time. Netflix continues to demonstrate that old shows can be new and popular again with today’s subscribers. The most recent example is the success ofMelissa Gilbert Thanks Those Who Supported Husband Timothy Busfield