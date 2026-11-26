Julianne Hough shares cryptic quotes about ‘love’ and ‘trust’ after whiplash fling with Peloton trainer
The “Dancing With the Stars” co-host had a short-lived romance with fitness guru Adrian Williams.
The “Dancing With the Stars” co-host took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday and shared two cryptic quotes.
“May you attract someone who pours as much love and care into you as you pour into them,” she posted, crediting author Yung Pueblo. Julianne Hough shared cryptic quotes about “love” and “trust” following the news of her whiplash relationship with Peloton trainer Adrian Williams.
The “Dancing With the Stars” co-host posted two quotes from author Yung Pueblo on her Instagram Story WednesdayShe followed it up with another Pueblo quote which read, “The highest currency is not attention, it’s trust. ” E! News reported Monday that Hough, 38, was dating Williams, 42. But less than a day later, she told TMZ they broke up and only briefly dated.
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