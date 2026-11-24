Just one day after it was confirmed Julianne Hough was dating Peloton instructor Adrian Williams, the Dancing With the Stars co-host revealed the two have split.

The news of the split came just two days after the fitness instructor, 42, soft-launched his romance with the 38-year-old on social media, sharing a photo of Hough holding her dog Sunny to his"I might not be single," she admitted to E!

News at the 2026 Emmys in September.

Also read Julianne Hough Knows You're Talking About Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Fashion

"There's a lot to discuss off-camera. "“Wow, brought up so many memories, gut wrenching emotions and full body recalling of the fear and hope we were simultaneously experiencing,” Hough posted to herStories alongside a video of herself crying after watching the documentary for the first time. “But most of all so much gratitude in remembering all the love everyone poured into the two of you.

” As for Williams, while the fitness pro has not spoken publicly about his brief romance with Hough, he appears to be keeping his focusto his Instagram Stories Nov. 24 that included a picture of him in his car with a text-only photo that read, “Your reset doesn’t have to make sense to anyone else. Mine has three pedals.

”Azzi Fudd & Paige Bueckers The WNBA stars and Dallas Wings teammates confirmed they had broken up "over a year ago" in November 2026..

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"We broke up over a year ago, so we played an entire season together. We’re the utmost professional. We care about basketball. ”The two had confirmed their romance in November 2022 and made their official red carpet debut on May 30, 2026.

"After sharing so many years and important moments together, Jose and I have decided to go our separate ways," Ferrer wrote on her instagram Story Sept. 16. "It has been a decision made out of love, respect, and the desire to do the best for our family. ""with all our love" is top priority, she added, "We are living this process with ease and deeply appreciate the understanding and respect towards this time so personal to us.

"Dakota Johnson & Role Modelstar and the "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" singer broke up less than one year after sparking dating rumors. , writing on Instagram Stories Aug. 3, "Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence… It’s distraction.

" "I will not take your s--t anymore! I’m done,” she added.

"Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore.

"actress confirmed the former couple had called off their engagement and ended their three-year relationship in a lengthy Instagram statement. “It has been a sad and difficult situation, but we have been focused on navigating the change privately and positively for a healthy and happy co parenting environment for our son, and ourselves,” the pair—parents to.

“Unfortunately being in the public eye this is the easiest way to let people know the truth, before rumours circulate or a false narrative is written. ”frontman had split. Though the pair did not immediately speak publicly on their breakup, they wiped their Instagram accounts of their pictures together.star began dating in the summer of 2025 following an Instagram meet-cute, E!

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News confirmed July 16 that the pair “After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents,” Muniz and Price wrote in a jointpost July 1.

“We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared. ”in Nashville, citing "irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason for breakup, per court documents obtained by E! News.costars' split was confirmed in June, with a source telling E! News it was "amicable" and they had been separated "for months.

" "To clarify, Alex and I are currently taking some time apart but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families," Jaclyn toldin a May statement. "We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here. "Despite ending their romance the couple's rep emphasized the remain on "great terms" and are committed to coparenting their sons," the rapper told E!

News in an April 25 statement.

"Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. " The statement came shortly after Megan accused the NBA star of cheating, writing on her Instagram Story, "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? "The estranged couple share daughters Ryan, born in 2015, and Lulu, born in 2018.

“After a lot of thought, we've made the decision to separate as a couple,” they wrote in a joint statement shared toApril 17. “This hasn't been an easy decision, but it's one we've made together, with so much love, respect, and care for each other. ”“We've shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we'll always carry with us.

”In the filing, David is listed as the plaintiff, filing for a summons and complaint, or instigation of a lawsuit. Sai—mom toin its 2023 recast season and addressed rumors that she “stole” her husband from his previous wife while on the reality show.alum and her husband quietly split after seven years of marriage, a source with knowledge confirmed to E! News April 10.