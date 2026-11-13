Julianne and Derek Hough Reveal Awkward Sibling Chemistry on Dancing With the Stars

Derek and Julianne Hough discuss the awkward moments and public misconceptions about their sibling chemistry while performing together on Dancing With the Stars over the years.

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough have shared candid reflections on the unique challenges and humorous mishaps that arose from their long-running partnership on Dancing With the Stars. The sibling duo, who joined the reality competition in 2007, have spent years navigating the public eye while performing together, often leading to widespread misconceptions about their personal relationship among viewers and fellow cast members.

Early Years and Public Misconceptions

Derek Hough recalls the show's initial era as the "Wild Wild West," noting that the structure was far less rigid than it is today. Julianne Hough joined the program in the spring of 2007, while Derek entered in the fall of that same year. Their early experiences were characterized by a sense of discovery, with the siblings experimenting with their on-screen dynamic before the show established its current polished format.

Also read DWTS’ Julianne Hough Reacts to Derek Hough’s Comment on “Weird” Sister-to-Lover Moment

As the siblings performed together on live tours, the public's confusion regarding their relationship intensified. Julianne Hough noted that their names were listed simply as "Derek and Julianne Hough" in official programs. This lack of clarification led audiences to assume they were a married couple, a misconception that persisted for many years despite their actual familial bond.

Choreographic Challenges and Audience Reactions

Carrie Ann Inaba, a longtime judge and choreographer on the show, played a significant role in shaping their early routines. Julianne Hough recalled that Inaba choreographed a rumba for the siblings to perform during a live tour. The rumba, commonly referred to as the "dance of love," created an intimate atmosphere that further fueled the audience's belief that the pair was romantically involved.

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The reaction from the audience was often intense and direct. Julianne Hough shared that after performances, she frequently heard complaints from viewers who felt the intimate dance was inappropriate for siblings. Some audience members explicitly told the duo that seeing them perform such a romantic dance together was "just wrong," unaware that the performers were brother and sister.

Even professional dancers were not immune to the confusion. Derek Hough recounted a specific incident where fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba approached him during a tour. Inaba expressed her admiration for the siblings' chemistry, stating she followed them on Instagram and had initially believed Julianne was Derek's wife. This comment highlighted how effectively the pair's on-screen connection masked their real-life sibling relationship.

Legacy and Professional Evolution

Reflecting on Julianne Hough's career, Derek Hough described her as a model of modern versatility. He stated that she became the prototype for the multifaceted dancer seen in the industry today. According to Derek, Julianne entered the show and "disrupted the whole scene" with her technical skill and artistic range, setting a new standard for professional dancers on the program.

Despite the public misconceptions and the inherent awkwardness of performing intimate routines as siblings, the Houghs maintain a strong professional and personal bond. Derek Hough emphasized that Julianne is always his biggest supporter and that he has "always [her] back." This mutual trust has been a cornerstone of their ability to navigate the pressures of live television and global touring.

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Modern Comparisons and Viral Moments

The topic of sibling chemistry resurfaced recently when Paralympian Ezra Frech and pro partner Daniella Karagach performed an intimate Argentine tango after admitting in rehearsals that they felt like siblings. Carrie Ann Inaba joked that Frech had turned his "sister into lover" for the number. Derek Hough responded to this segment by saying, "Tell me about it, that was weird," sparking speculation that he was referencing his own experiences with Julianne.

Fans on social media platforms like Threads quickly picked up on Derek Hough's comment, noting his giggle after Inaba's joke. The moment highlighted how the theme of blurred lines between sibling and romantic chemistry remains a recurring point of discussion on the show. It also served as a nostalgic reminder of the unique situations Derek and Julianne Hough faced during their own tenure on the program.