Juliana Aidén Martinez Discusses Exit and Potential Return to Law and Order: SVU

Juliana Aidén Martinez reflects on her departure from Law and Order: SVU and hints at a possible return. The actress discusses her character's emotional journey and future in the FBI franchise.

Juliana Aidén Martinez has opened up about her decision to leave the CBS hit series Law and Order: SVU, where she portrayed Junior Detective Kate Silva. The actress provided exclusive commentary to Us Weekly regarding her departure and hinted that her door remains open for a potential return to the long-running procedural drama. Martinez emphasized that while she cherished her time with the cast, the narrative required specific character arcs to evolve.

Martinez Reflects on Departure and Return

Martinez stated that the decision to exit was nuanced, driven by a desire to preserve the integrity of her character's relationships. She expressed a deep fear of losing the person who served as a stable force in the life of Eva Ramos, a role she currently plays on the CBS series FBI. The actress noted that she valued the opportunity to work with the SVU cast so highly that she would never say never to coming back to the franchise.

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Eva Ramos Navigates Partner Dynamics

The star explained that her current character, Eva Ramos, faces a complex emotional dilemma regarding her partner, Stuart Scola. Martinez revealed that Eva does not want to hinder her partner's pursuit of new dreams or let jealousy impact her happiness. She highlighted that Eva acts as a champion for other women, a trait learned from her own mother and personal experiences, preventing her from placing another woman back in a difficult position.

During the upcoming episode airing Monday, November 9, viewers will witness the complications in Eva's relationship with her mother. This storyline unfolds against the backdrop of a case involving a woman who has been brainwashed by the man she loves. Martinez teased that Eva is in a tough spot, feeling happy for her partner's growth while simultaneously fearing the loss of their connection.

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Franchise Connections and Crossover Potential

The actress discussed the tight-knit nature of the Dick Wolf universe, noting the strong roots that John Boyd and Shantel VanSanten have in the FBI franchise. VanSanten, who plays Special Agent Nina Chase, described the characters as next-door neighbors. She suggested that the actors enjoy such close proximity in the fictional world that they might as well knock on each other's doors for crossover interactions.

CBS confirmed on Monday, November 2, that Shantel VanSanten is returning for an upcoming episode. Her character, Nina Chase, will reunite with her husband, Stuart Scola, played by John Boyd. This reunion is set to occur during a case involving the murder of a woman. The event highlights the interconnected storylines that define the modern FBI universe.

FBI Storylines and Character Resilience

Martinez described the current season of FBI as a period of digging deeper into the characters' pasts and partnerships. She noted that the narrative is creating a stronger foundation for the relationships between Maggie, OA, and Eva. This deeper exploration allows for a more robust development of the characters' histories and their bonds with one another.

Despite the emotional challenges Eva faces, Martinez emphasized her character's resilience and belief in love. She explained that Eva remains a believer in finding a partner and someone romantically in her life one day. The actress affirmed that Eva has not given up the fight for her own happiness and is prepared to bounce back if she loses her current partner.