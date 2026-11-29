Backup QB Julian Dugger rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown after replacing an injured Owen Eshelman as Washington State beat San Diego State 20-14 to finish the season with a victory.

PULLMAN, WA - NOVEMBER 28: Washington State Cougars quarterback Julian Dugger breaks away with the ball before being tackled by San Diego State Aztecs safety Tainoa Lave during the game against the San Diego State Aztecs and the Washington SBackup quarterback Julian Dugger rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown after replacing an injured Owen Eshelman as Washington State beat San Diego State 20-14.

WSU piled up 338 rushing yards, with Kirby Voorhees adding a touchdown and Maxwell Woods breaking a 45-yard run that helped set up the score. The Cougars reversed the result of their 26-20 October loss to San Diego State, closing their season with a victory in the Pac-12’s flex-week matchup.

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Backup quarterback Julian Dugger rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown to lead Washington State to a 20-14 victory over San Diego State on Saturday night in a flex game to close out the regular season. Dugger, a sophomore who replaced starter Owen Eshelman after he was sacked and injured on the Cougars' third play from scrimmage, did his damage on 29 carries. He also completed 5 of 6 passes for 36 yards.