The actress exclusively spoke to Page Six in New York City earlier this week ahead of the Season 35 finale, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+.

“I definitely poured my heart and soul into it,” the actress exclusively told Page Six at the Cinema Society screening of “Unbearable Christmas” in New York City earlier this week.

“I got a lot out of it, no regrets, totally worth it. But it is hard to be doing something so intensely and then have it stop all of a sudden. ”to the actress’ late “10 Things I Hate About You” co-star, Heath Ledger, during “Dedication Night,” a nod to her“It is hard to be doing something so intensely and then have it stop all of a sudden,” Stiles admitted to Page Six.

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Stiles told Page Six that getting to dance with Sosa — and exercise that much throughout the competition! — was “wonderful,” and kept her “so present. ”, my body felt great,” the 45-year-old actress said.

“I ended up doing things that I never thought I’d be able to. Like all the lifts and tricks, I never thought in a million years that I’d be able to do that.

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” Ahead of the Season 35 finale — airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+ — Stiles also revealed which of the finalists she’d like to see take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.are: Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Paralympian Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, “The Traitors” alum Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas and “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik.

“These eliminations have been . Everyone on the show this season has been so good and grown, so it’s a very hard question to answer,” Stiles admitted.

“I always thought Ezra, Daniella, Pasha and Amber are stunning. And Daniella and Pasha, as choreographers, have always been remarkable. So, yeah, one of those two couples. ”The holiday film, directed by Kevin Cate, follows the story of an out-of-work weatherman named Troy Tipton who drags his family on a cross-country trip.

The movie also stars Stephen Root, Mena Suvari and Caroline Rhea. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

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"It is hard to be doing something so intensely and then have it stop all of a sudden," Stiles admitted to Page Six. Stiles can currently be seen in"Unbearable Christmas," streaming now on Peacock.