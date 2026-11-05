Julia Stiles Reflects on Dancing With the Stars Journey

Julia Stiles discusses her elimination from Dancing With the Stars, praising partner Ezra Sosa and sharing how her sons supported her reality TV journey.

Actress Julia Stiles has offered a candid reflection on her recent participation in the reality competition series Dancing With the Stars. She appeared alongside her dance partner Ezra Sosa for a jazz routine that paid homage to the 2001 film Save the Last Dance. Stiles is making it clear that her previous experience in a dance-heavy role did not give her a leg up on the competitive stage.

No Head Start From 2001 Romance

Stiles exclusively told Us that Save the Last Dance did not prepare her for Dancing With the Stars. She stated this after it was announced that she is one of the participants eliminated from the competition on Wednesday, November 4. She noted that her departure followed a shockingly low score during the event known as Horror Movie Night.

Also read 'Dancing with the Stars' Disney Night sees perfect scores, emotional elimination

The actress explained that the experience taught her so much physically, emotionally, spiritually, and mentally. She described the entire process as incredibly fun and expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to perform in the ballroom. Although she wished the journey had continued longer, she accepted the outcome with grace.

Praise for Partner Ezra Sosa

Stiles shared glowing details about her professional relationship with Ezra Sosa. She recalled watching him on television before they began working together and perceived him as an incredible dancer in so many different styles. She highlighted his innovative choreography as a key component of his skill set.

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Upon getting to know him personally, Stiles noted that he turned out to be an incredible and phenomenal human being. She expressed that she cannot believe Sosa is 25 years old, emphasizing the maturity he displayed throughout their time on the show. This personal connection seemed to be a significant factor in her positive experience despite the early exit.

Support From Family and Fans

Sosa shared a supportive message for his Dancing With the Stars partner Julia Stiles after she received her low score. He posted on Instagram on Thursday, October 29, stating that the routine was for her. He encouraged her to remind herself of how proud he and the audience were.

Stiles revealed that her sons were among her biggest fans during the production. They sent her pictures showing their entire neighborhood hosting watch parties. The boys also sent images of neighbors holding up paddles to show their support for the actress. This community engagement helped Stiles stay grounded.

She noted that whenever she felt guilty about being away from her family, she remembered they saw her being happy. The experience allowed her to challenge herself, and her children were rooting for her success. Stiles quipped that she is now going back to Earth after the intense reality TV exposure.

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