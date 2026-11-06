Julia Stiles And Ezra Sosa Reveal Matching Tattoos After Dancing With The Stars Elimination

Dancing With The Stars pair Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa unveil matching star ink and personal tributes following their elimination, marking their journey on the hit show.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa have officially marked their conclusion on Dancing With The Stars with a pair of matching tattoos that celebrate their time as dance partners on the hit ABC series. The duo debuted identical star designs on their wrists via an Instagram post, turning their physical elimination into a permanent personal tribute to their shared experience on the reality competition.

Symbolism Behind The Matching Star Ink

Each star tattoo features one of eight points, a direct reference to the eight dances that Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa performed together throughout their season on Dancing With The Stars. The couple explained the significance of this specific design in their Instagram caption, stating that there is one star point for every time they had the opportunity to dance together during the competition.

Also read DWTS' Ezra Sosa and Julia Stiles Reveal Their Matching Tattoos After Elimination

The wrist placement ensures that the symbol remains visible to the pair as a daily reminder of their professional partnership. This choice of body art serves as a durable commemoration of the eight distinct routines they executed under the bright lights of the Dancing With The Stars ballroom.

Personal Tributes And Inside Jokes Inked

Beyond the shared star designs, Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa each acquired unique tattoos that hold specific meaning related to their time on the show. Julia Stiles chose to have the phrase diva check inked in script on her body, a direct nod to a term of endearment and routine check-in used by Ezra Sosa.

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Ezra Sosa clarified the meaning of this specific tattoo in the comments section of their joint Instagram post. He noted that diva check was the phrase he used daily to ask how Julia Stiles was doing during their intense rehearsal periods. This detail highlights the supportive dynamic and consistent communication that defined their partnership behind the scenes.

On his own body, Ezra Sosa opted for a rib tattoo depicting a chair, a highly symbolic prop from their performances. This design references a chair that Julia Stiles used iconically in the 2001 film Save the Last Dance, a movie that Ezra Sosa referenced during their October jazz routine. The tattoo merges a cinematic memory with their specific Dancing With The Stars choreography.

Emotional Responses And Fellow Competitor Reactions

Following the elimination of Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa on Tuesday, fellow Dancing With The Stars competitor Jenna Dewan expressed strong support for the pair. Jenna Dewan, who continues to compete in the current season alongside pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, gushed over the touching tributes displayed by the departed duo.

Julia Stiles posted a heartfelt message on Instagram assuring Ezra Sosa that they had won in many ways despite their exit from the competition. She wrote that she completed the journey for the little girl in her who stopped dancing, expressing a lasting love for Ezra Sosa. This statement underscored the emotional weight of the experience for Julia Stiles.

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Ezra Sosa also responded to his elimination with a focus on reclaiming his narrative through body art. He previously received a tattoo on his back after his partnership with Anna Delvey went viral for her negative comments about the show. Ezra Sosa stated that the recent ink felt right and was about taking back control of his story rather than glossing over past incidents.

Future Plans And Community Advocacy

Looking ahead, Ezra Sosa has indicated a desire to continue his presence on Dancing With The Stars with a change in format. He announced that he has put in a word with Dancing With The Stars casting directors to compete with a same-sex partner for the upcoming season.

Ezra Sosa emphasized his passion for same-sex dancing and his commitment to representing the queer community through his participation. He expressed that he wants the opportunity to compete with a same-sex partner one hundred percent and described his efforts as working his magic to make that happen.

This move follows a pattern established by Ezra Sosa in previous seasons. He previously received tattoos to honor his experiences with past partners Anna Delvey and Jordan Chiles. His approach to marking his time on Dancing With The Stars through permanent ink has become a notable aspect of his public narrative on the show.