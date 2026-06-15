Julia Roberts Joins Star-Studded Lineup to Defend First Amendment Against Trump's UFC Match

Julia Roberts joined a parade of stars, including Jane Fonda and Joy Reid, to defend the First Amendment as counterprogramming to President Donald Trump's Freedom 250 UFC match. The event, organized by the Committee for the First Amendment, featured a star-studded lineup and a message of hope and resistance.

Julia Roberts joined a parade of stars offering a defense of the First Amendment as counterprogramming to President Donald Trump 's Freedom 250 UFC match on the White House lawn on Sunday night.

Roberts, 58, urged the audience at the Rise Up, Sing Out concert to breathe in all that hope and breathe out all that fear, according to the Washington Examiner. The event was organized by the Committee for the First Amendment, and its apparent anti-Trump stance was telegraphed by the addition of No Kings and Indivisible as partner organizations.

The Pretty Woman star was just one of the famous faces at the event in New York City, which also included appearances from Jane Fonda, former MSNBC host Joy Reid, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, Tessa Thompson, Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone and rock icon Patti Smith. Roberts paid tribute to one of the other leading ladies by wearing a T-shirt featuring Fonda's name and visage in a style inspired by Shepard Fairey's Obama Hope poster, along with a gray seersucker sport coat with the sleeves rolled up to reveal its red, white and blue striped lining.

We all feel like I cant turn the news on, I don't want to hear it, Roberts's speech continued. But we have to hear it; we have to face it. But if we keep inhaling and exhaling, we will prevail.

Julia Roberts joined a parade of stars offering a defense of the First Amendment as counterprogramming to President Donald Trump's Freedom 250 UFC match at NYC's Rise Up, Sing Out concert, which was put on by the Committee for the First Amendment. We all feel like I cant turn the news on, I don't want to hear it, Roberts said, according to the Washington Examiner. But we have to hear it; we have to face it.

But if we keep inhaling and exhaling, we will prevail. The Committee for the First Amendment has a storied history and a familial connection to the evening's host, Jane Fonda.

The organization was founded back in 1947 by a quartet of Hollywood icons: The Maltese Falcon director John Huston, The Best Years Of Our Lives director William Wyler, How Green Was My Valley screenwriter Phillip Dunne and actress Myrna Loy, who was best known for starring in the popular Thin Man mystery series. Read More Trump's awkward reaction as fighter yells vile Michelle Obama slur at White House UFC event.

Its membership was a who's-who of liberal stars opposing the House Un-American Activities Committee HUAC hearings, including Fonda's father, The Grapes Of Wrath star Henry Fonda. The committee later went fallow as members tried to avoid being blacklisted by film studios, but Jane Fonda revived the organization in response to Donald Trump's election to a second term. Fonda wore a white shirt reading resist on the chest, along with contrasting crimson slacks.

She stepped back on stage at one point to allow Edebiri to speak. The comedian and star of The Bear dressed down a black blazer with a white shirt and a baseball cap. When it was her turn at the podium, Reid favored a brilliant white suit and a matching low-cut blouse. Jane Fonda's father Henry was a member of the original Committee for the First Amendment, which was founded in 1947 in opposition to HUAC.

She later revived the organization in 2025 Fonda was joined at one point by the comedian and The Bear star Ayo Edebiri. Joy Reid favored an elegant white suit with a matching low-cut blouse. Tessa Thompson stayed on the same theme and rocked a tan double-breasted suit with concealed jacket buttons. She appeared to go topless under that jacket, and she wore her long raven hair down in waves.

Patti Smith was pictured displaying a joyous smile and raising her fist in the air in a sign of power and solidarity. She wore a simple black sport coat with black jeans and a cream-colored blouse. Lily Gladstone, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her acclaimed performance opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's western crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon, wore a dark brown canvas jacket with a corduroy collar and black jeans.

Beloved children's entertainer and YouTube Ms. Rachel wore her standard uniform of a pink T-shirt and denim overalls for a performance on stage with the Peace Poets. Tessa Thompson stayed on the same theme and rocked a tan double-breasted suit with concealed jacket buttons. She appeared to go topless under that jacket, and she wore her long raven hair down in waves.

Patti Smith was pictured displaying a joyous smile and raising her fist in the air in a sign of power and solidarity. Read More BREAKING NEWS JD Vance BACKTRACKS on Trump's Iran claim as the President floats security breach to seal deal. She wore a simple black sport coat with black jeans and a cream-colored blouse





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