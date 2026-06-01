Julia Roberts and Lily Gladstone Join Rise Up, Sing Out Event in New York City

Julia Roberts and Lily Gladstone are among the actresses who will participate in the Rise Up, Sing Out event in New York City celebrating U.S. freedoms protected by the First Amendment.

Julia Roberts and Lily Gladstone are among the actresses who will participate in the Rise Up , Sing Out event in New York City celebrating U.S. freedoms protected by the First Amendment .

The event, which takes place at NYC's Town Hall on June 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET, aims to bring people together in support of the First Amendment rights. The event will feature a variety of performances, including songs and spoken word, and will be directed by Schele Williams, with music direction by Mary Mitchell Campbell.

The event is produced by Bruce Cohen and rigor + ruckus, and features a range of creatives, including lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Cody Spencer, and projection design by Daniel Brodie and Olivia Sebesky. All ticket proceeds will support the work of the Committee for the First Amendment, which aims to protect the freedoms enshrined in the First Amendment. The event is an opportunity for people to stand in unity against the authoritarian shifts threatening democracy today.

As Jane Fonda, founder of the Committee for the First Amendment, notes, 'We can't sit idly by while our rights are at stake.

' The event will also feature performances by Wilson Cruz, Peppermint, Jenn Colella, Alex Joseph Grayson, Singing Resistance, Rude Mechanical Orchestra, Kayla Davion, and Rev. Adriene Thorne, among others. The event is part of a larger effort to bring people together in support of the First Amendment rights, and to raise awareness about the importance of protecting these freedoms.

The event is expected to be a powerful and uplifting evening of song, solidarity, and action, and is an opportunity for people to come together and make their voices heard. The event is also part of a broader movement to protect the First Amendment rights, and to ensure that the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution are protected for future generations. The event will be held at NYC's Town Hall, and tickets can be purchased now a





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Julia Roberts Lily Gladstone Rise Up Sing Out First Amendment Committee For The First Amendment Jane Fonda

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