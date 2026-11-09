Julia Garner on Madonna Biopic Status Amid Studio Dispute

Julia Garner discusses the uncertain future of her Madonna biopic, revealing studio budget conflicts. Read about the production delays and Madonna's budgeting struggles.

Julia Garner addressed the public regarding the uncertain production status of the upcoming Madonna biopic, acknowledging that the project faces significant hurdles. When asked if the film, which is set to be directed by the icon herself, will ever reach theaters, Garner expressed uncertainty about the final outcome. She noted that the situation changes constantly, stating that the project's status shifts by the hour in unpredictable ways. This recent comment highlights the ongoing instability surrounding the high-profile musical drama adaptation.

Production Uncertainty and Studio Conflicts

Garner clarified that the decision to continue or halt production does not rest with her, despite her personal enthusiasm for the project. The actress emphasized that while she sincerely wants the movie to get made, the ultimate control lies with other parties involved in the financing and management. She highlighted that regardless of the film's fate, her experience working with the music legend resulted in a meaningful personal connection. Garner concluded her thoughts by affirming her deep affection for Madonna, prioritizing their friendship over professional outcomes.

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Madonna Reveals Budget Disagreements with Universal

Madonna previously detailed the specific reasons behind the production delays, citing a major falling out with Universal Studios over financial requirements. The singer explained that she spent two years developing the script and another two years at Universal Studios working with line producers on budgeting and casting. The conflict arose because Madonna insisted on a large budget to accurately reflect the scale of her extraordinary life experiences. She stated that Universal struggled to accept the financial demands necessary to portray the magnitude of her career narrative.

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Relocating Production to Serbia and Creative Tensions

After failing to secure the necessary funds at the major studio, Madonna attempted to produce the film on an independent budget, seeking a more cost-effective location. She identified Serbia as a viable alternative for production but encountered skepticism from her former studio partners. Madonna revealed that Universal executives doubted her commitment to the location, questioning whether she would remain in Serbia for more than four days. She responded firmly to these doubts by referencing the script and her lifelong history of survival, rejecting the notion that she would treat the work as a casual holiday.

Impact on Future Streaming and Release Schedules

While Garner's recent remarks have rekindled some hope among fans for the biopic's eventual completion, no official updates have been provided regarding a concrete production schedule. The lack of new information leaves the timeline for any potential release open to speculation. Industry observers continue to watch for any statements from Universal or Madonna's production team that might indicate a new direction for the project. Until further announcements are made, the status of the Madonna biopic remains in a state of flux.