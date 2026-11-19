Julia Garner stars in The Altruists, a new Netflix drama about the FTX collapse that has achieved a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics.

Julia Garner's latest Netflix project has launched with an unprecedented critical reception. The biographical drama series titled The Altruists debuted on the streaming platform on Thursday, November 19, and has already secured a rare perfect 100 percent critics' score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. This score is based on ten initial reviews published at the time of release.

The Altruists Rotten Tomatoes Score Details

The Altruists currently holds a flawless 100 percent rating from professional critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The initial reviews supporting this perfect score total ten, reflecting the immediate enthusiasm from media outlets who watched the premiere episodes. Given that the series was only released recently, this aggregate score is subject to change as more reviewers submit their opinions over the coming weekend and throughout the first few weeks of the show's availability on Netflix.

Also read Netflix's The Altruists Dramatizes FTX Scandal With Julia Garner

Despite the strong critical consensus, there is currently no audience score available on the platform. The audience rating typically takes longer to accumulate as it depends on subscribers watching and rating the episodes. Industry observers expect the audience score to be unveiled over the weekend as Netflix subscribers begin discovering the series and sharing their initial reactions online.

Plot Centered On FTX Collapse

Julia Garner portrays Caroline Ellison, the co-CEO of Alameda Research, in this eight-episode limited series. The narrative chronicles the rise and catastrophic fall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its affiliated trading firm. Ellison is depicted alongside her boyfriend, Sam Bankman-Fried, played by Anthony Boyle, who served as the CEO of FTX and co-founder of both companies. The drama details how these executives violated the platform's terms of service and misappropriated customer funds at their discretion, leading to the historic bankruptcy.

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The complete season, consisting of all eight episodes, was released simultaneously on Netflix on November 19. The series explores the complex relationships and financial misdeeds that precipitated the collapse of one of the largest failures in modern financial history. Garner, who previously gained fame for her role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime thriller Ozark, brings significant screen presence to this high-stakes financial drama.

Critical Reception And Narrative Structure

Ben Gibbons of Screen Rant reviewed The Altruists, awarding it a score of seven out of ten stars. His review highlights the series' effective use of unreliable narrators to drive the storytelling forward. Gibbons praises both Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle for delivering magnetic performances in their respective lead roles as Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried. He notes that the show essentially functions as a misguided love story at its emotional core.

However, the review also points out structural challenges that may affect viewer comprehension. The series employs a non-linear narrative structure, jumping across different years and timelines. This fragmented approach, combined with the show's fast pacing, may present a challenge for some audiences trying to follow the chronological sequence of events and the specific financial machinations depicted.

Upcoming Projects For Julia Garner

The strong critical reception of The Altruists is expected to bolster Garner's profile ahead of her upcoming projects. Garner is currently scheduled to appear in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to return in December. While her character, the Silver Surfer, is part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, reports indicate that she will not appear in this specific installment, despite her role in the recent film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

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Garner's next cinematic appearance will be in the thriller film Tyrant. She will star alongside Hudson Williams, who also appears in The Altruists. In the television sphere, Garner is set to lead Guilty Creatures, a new thriller series for Apple TV. This project is based on a true-crime book and marks another expansion of her repertoire across different streaming platforms and genres.