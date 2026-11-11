Julia Garner Knows As Much About the Madonna Movie As the Rest of Us

“Every hour it changes,” said Garner, who was cast as Madonna in 2022.

Stay up to speed with the latest headlines, gossip, and news by signing up for the Jezebel With Splinter newsletter. Four years after Julia Garner conquered Madonna bootcamp and earned the titular role—beating out the likes of Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, and Sky Ferreira—she still has no update on the state of the shelved feature.

When asked in a Sunday“It’s not up to me,” she added.

Also read Julia Garner on Madonna Biopic Status Amid Studio Dispute

“I would love for the movie to get made, obviously. But I also feel whatever happens, like, I made a great friend. I love Madonna. ” Last we heard, during Madonna’s latest interview with Mel Ottenberg of “We had a falling out, me and Universal , regarding budget because I needed—I’ve had an extraordinary life.

I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget,” she recalled. At one point, she told Universal that she “found a way to make it for less money in Serbia,” but that the studio expressed doubts, allegedly telling her, “We don’t believe you’d stay in Serbia more than four days. ” The falling-out ended with Madonna having to buy back the rights to the script so she could pursue deals with other studios.

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And now here we are, four years and.

“She works. She taught me properly how to work. ” Apparently, the audition process involved intense choreography training sessions with Madonna that lasted up to 11 hours a day. So if you’re telling me Garner went through allllll that and we don’t even get to see the finished product, I’m going to have some words with Mr. Universal.

Although I am predicting this to be an upcoming bit in Seth Rogen’sNext, let’s make a movie about how hard it was to make the Madonna movie. I’m sure it will only take several decades. Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste.

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