Julia Garner and Sissy Spacek Ring in 180 Years of Loewe

Plus, more of the season's best ads.

The fashion calendar can be a confounding thing. Just when the weather warms up and the public starts shedding layers, unearthing long-abandoned sundresses—brands begin releasing their fall collections.

Your current mind-set might be focused on how to style thong sandals, or which pair of shorts will be your go-to this year. But right on schedule, the fall 2026 campaigns are already rolling out right now. Of course, you have the option of admiring the laissez-faire French attitudes of Celine’s offerings to come, or perhaps daydreaming about the drama of Balenciaga’s Celine Song-directed world.

Remember those pieces that call out to you, but keep them in the back of your mind—save the front for open-toe shoes and floppy, sun-protecting hats. Feel free to peruse the looks that will be everywhere next season, or check back here when you’re mentally ready to dive into some seriously chic fall fashion. Loewe is celebrating its 180th anniversary with a campaign honoring almost two centuries of leather craftsmanship—and a playful spirit.

Brand ambassador Julia Garner stars alongside Sissy Spacek and artist Kara Walker in the Talia Chetrit-shot images, showcasing an array of iconic Loewe handbags from across the decades. From the Flamenco clutch to the Puzzle bag of 2015, the campaign highlights the enduring impact of these accessories.

Also on display is the Amazona 180, which was introduced in 1975 and recently reimagined by creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for their debut collection at the house. The selection proves Loewe’s affinity for the past, as well as its ability to adapt to the present and lead the future.

, the brand’s theatrical fall 2026 campaign, starringThe campaign, which takes the form of three one-minute films, finds Pidgeon during a day in Manhattan as the actor engages in mundane tasks. She retrieves her dry cleaning, crosses a busy street, and takes a cab home. These are simple actions every New Yorker makes daily, but zoom out, and you will find it’s all movie magic. Song’s videos act as an exploration of movie-making and city life.

Of course, they’re also a meditation on Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest offerings for the brand. Each scene finds Pidgeon in a different Balenciaga look, always with one of the brand’s classic bags in hand. It proves that Piccioli’s Balenciaga can be utilized in everyday life, but there is an added sense of drama to this wardrobe, even if you might not notice it at first. Celine invites you to a day at the beach in celebration of its fall 2026 campaign.

The sun hides behind clouds, but the warmth comes from those around you. A group lounges on the sand and rocks and blocks each other from the whipping wind. They layer up in tailored coats with oversize shoulders and collegiate sweatshirts, protecting their belongings in patterned totes. Accessories are key.

Beaded necklaces layer atop a short-sleeve knit and sunglasses cover almost every set of eyes. Color comes in the form of nautical stripes and green accents on a silk scarf. Red flannel provides a sense of nonchalance, as does the wind-blown hair and the up-close nature of Zoë Ghertner’s imagery. Burberry is getting in the football spirit ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

The brand has released its autumn 2026 campaign, “A Good Sport,” celebrating the energy of the sport’s fandom. Jason Sudeikis, who has become especially familiar with footy thanks to his work on, stars in the campaign alongside actors Jodie Turner-Smith, Lucy Punch, and Stephen Graham. Also featured are Romeo Beckham, models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Neelam Gill, as well as football stars Eberechi Eze, Leah Williamson, Naomi Girma, and Son Heung-min.

“Burberry has connected football fans across generations for decades,” says the brand’s chief creative officer, Daniel Lee. “It’s only right that we celebrate that this summer.... There’s a certain attitude to being a good sport that is very British and very Burberry. ”





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