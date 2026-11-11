“If you’re going to court somebody, COURT THEM.”

Julia Fox Has Joined A $50,000 Dating Campaign That Will Pay You Back If Your Date Makes You Split The Bill The debate around who should pay on a first date is showing no signs of going away – and now, Julia Fox has some thoughts.

When it comes to modern dating, few things seem to get people talking quite like the question of who should pick up the bill at the end of a first date. Fox has since weighed in on the conversation, joining a new campaign that's taking aim at the expectation that women should automatically go halves on dates.author and model is fronting Seeking's new Anti 50/50 Campaign, which comes with a rather interesting incentive: a $50,000 fund offering singles up to $50 back if they've been asked to split the bill on a date.

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For the blissfully unaware, the platform has quite the history. Formerly known as SeekingArrangement, it was once synonymous with the sugar dating scene. Founded by entrepreneur Brandon Wade in 2006, the site has since undergone a pretty significant image overhaul. Under the leadership of Brandon and his wife, co-CEO Dana Rosewell, who met on the site, Seeking is now keen to distance itself from its sugar dating past and embrace what it calls"modern hypergamy".

In traditional terms, hypergamy refers to dating or marrying someone of a higher social or financial status, but Seeking's updated interpretation is more about finding someone who complements and enhances your lifestyle and ambitions. Essentially, it's about dating someone who brings something to the table – and, apparently, that can include picking up the dinner bill. The campaign goes hand-in-hand with some interesting research, which suggests there could be a generational divide when it comes to dating etiquette.

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According to Seeking, 61% of Gen Z women have been asked to split the bill on a first date, compared to just 27% of Boomer women. But here's where things get interesting: the same research found that 75% of women would actually prefer men to take the lead when it comes to things like planning and paying for dates.

“I’ve been on Seeking, my friends have been on Seeking, and I think we need to get over the idea that women should have to justify what they want out of dating,” she said. “I’m all for women being independent, but that doesn’t mean we have to entertain low-effort men who think splitting a check is the height of romance. If you’re going to court somebody, COURT THEM. That’s why the Anti 50/50 Fund is so important.

Seeking is about being clear on what matters to you in a relationship. ”She's also got some support from co-CEO Dana, who had a few choice words about the idea that splitting the bill is automatically an empowering move.

“Somewhere along the way, the patriarchy convinced women that splitting the bill was empowerment, when really it just made being cheap socially acceptable,” Rosewell said. Of course, there's a difference between wanting someone to make an effort and expecting them to foot every single bill. And plenty of people will have their own opinions about what feels fair when two people are getting to know each other.

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But if you've ever found yourself on a first date wondering whether reaching for your wallet is going to turn into an awkward little dance, you're probably familiar with the debate. Now, the question is: is splitting the bill on a first date perfectly reasonable, or has modern dating officially killed a little bit of romance?