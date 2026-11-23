Prime Video's upcoming Christmas rom-com follows rival publishing editors on a cross-country race to New York, with Julia Fox and Paris Hilton in the cast. Carlson Young directs.

Prime Video is preparing a holiday romantic comedy starring Julia Fox and Paris Hilton, directed by Carlson Young. The film follows two rival publishing editors who are caught between competing career pressures and forced to travel together during the holidays. Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly backing the project, which is positioned as the streamer's upcoming Christmas rom-com.

The premise centers on Ryan Mitchell and Hannah Hendricks, editors at rival publishing houses who are each trying to secure their company's next bestseller. Hannah Hendricks is played by Michelle Randolph, while Briney is also listed in the lead cast alongside Fox and Randolph. Their professional rivalry sets the story in motion.

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How the Snowstorm Premise Drives the Plot

A holiday snowstorm strands Ryan Mitchell and Hannah Hendricks at the airport, where both had booked the same flight to New York. When bad weather grounds that flight, the two are forced to share a rental car for a cross-country race to the city. The trip becomes the central setting for the film's romantic conflict.

According to the official synopsis, budget cuts threaten to eliminate one of the two editors' jobs. Both are secretly chasing a career-saving deal, which turns every mile of the drive into a high-stakes contest. The source describes the journey as crossing the frozen landscape of the United States, where the characters gradually discover a warmer side to each other.

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Casting Roles and Creative Team Behind the Film

Julia Fox plays Bianca Hart, a celebrated author whose unpublished memoir could rescue Hannah Hendricks's career. Her character is the prize both editors are pursuing, which places Fox at the heart of the competition. Paris Hilton appears as herself, adding a real-life celebrity presence to the fictional storyline.

The supporting cast includes Andrew Schulz, PJ Byrne, Zarna Garg, and Tan France, joining Hilton, Fox, Briney, and Randolph. Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing are credited as the film's writers, while Carlson Young directs. The combination of a comedy-focused writing team and a mixed cast of actors and public figures defines the project's creative approach.

What the Prime Video Release Means for Viewers

For Prime Video subscribers, the film adds a holiday-themed romantic comedy to the streamer's seasonal lineup. Its focus on two professionals racing to save their jobs gives the story a workplace stake alongside the romance. The movie's snowbound road-trip setting also matches the traditional tone of holiday films.

The source material does not provide a specific release date, premiere schedule, or additional production details beyond the cast, writers, director, and studio backing. Viewers seeking confirmed timing should check Prime Video's official announcements as the title approaches its launch.