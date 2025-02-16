Julia Avila Retires After UFC Vegas 102 Loss to Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Veteran bantamweight contender Julia Avila announces her retirement from MMA after a unanimous decision loss to Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Vegas 102. Avila, 36, leaves the sport with a 9-4 record and a 3-3 mark in the UFC. Cavalcanti, who is expected to move up in the rankings, secured a decisive victory over Avila, outstriking her in all three rounds.

Ranked veteran bantamweight contender Julia Avila announced her retirement from mixed martial arts ( MMA ) following a decisive loss to Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday night. Avila, 36, suffered a unanimous decision defeat, with Cavalcanti outstriking her in all three rounds. After the fight, UFC analyst Daniel Cormier noticed Avila had left her gloves in the center of the Octagon and inquired about her future in the sport.

'Yes, this is it,' Avila confirmed, as her young daughter approached her. Avila expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete in the Octagon and stated she felt at peace with her decision. The two fighters were likely to swap positions in the rankings had Avila not retired. Instead, Cavalcanti will likely move up to No. 12, Avila will exit the rankings, and another contender will fill her spot. Avila had been hoping to regain her form after losing via first-round submission to MMA legend Miesha Tate in December 2023. However, age and inactivity seemed to have caught up with the veteran fighter. Since 2020, Avila had only fought five times. While the women's bantamweight division isn't considered the most competitive in the UFC, maintaining sharpness requires consistent competition. Avila's UFC journey began in 2019 with two consecutive victories before suffering a unanimous decision loss to Sijara Eubanks in September 2020. She faced further setbacks due to canceled or postponed fights against Nicco Montaño and Julija Stoliarenko. Avila remained inactive throughout 2022 and most of 2023 before entering her final two professional fights. 'The Raging Panda' concludes her career with a 9-4 overall record and a 3-3 mark in the UFC. Cavalcanti, on the other hand, is poised to challenge top 10 contenders in the division. The UFC Vegas 102 event featured several other exciting matchups, including victories for Jared Cannonier, Edmen Shahbazyan, Nazim Sadykhov, Angela Hill, Gabriel Bonfim, and Valter Walker





