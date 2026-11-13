Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Modulo Ends: Aliens and Curses Collide

Jujutsu Kaisen sequel Modulo concludes with a sci-fi twist involving Simurian refugees, resolving the curse crisis while leaving Megumi Fushiguro's fate unknown.

The controversial conclusion of the original Jujutsu Kaisen manga in September 2024 left many fans with lingering questions about the ultimate fate of the characters and the world they inhabited. The final battle in the main series spanned over a year, creating a complex narrative landscape that demanded resolution. Just twelve months later, creator Gege Akutami returned with a new sequel manga titled Modulo, which drastically shifted the genre and setting of the franchise. This new installment features illustrations by Yuji Iwasaki, whose artwork has been widely praised by the fanbase for its aesthetic quality and emotional depth.

Simurian Refugees and Alien Threats

The narrative of Modulo is set sixty-eight years after the events of the Culling Game, a pivotal conflict that reshaped the supernatural landscape. The story introduces a new generation of characters, most notably the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu, who were first mentioned in the epilogue of the original series. The world is no longer peaceful, as the threat of cursed spirits continues to exist and manifest due to lingering negative human emotions. The central conflict revolves around the integration of the Simurians, an alien race that arrived in Japan as refugees. Their presence introduces a sci-fi element that contrasts sharply with the traditional supernatural horror of the original series.

Also read Tarantino Returns to Theaters with New Cliff Booth Sequel

The relationship between the Jujutsu sorcerers and the Simurians is fraught with tension. The biological and cultural differences between humans and aliens make coexistence nearly impossible, leading to systemic struggles within society. The introduction of the Simurians serves a crucial narrative purpose beyond simple world-building. It provides a mechanism to address the fundamental problem that plagued the original story: the unstoppable nature of cursed energy. By bringing an external, non-human perspective into the fold, the sequel explores how different beings interact with and mitigate the spread of curses.

Harmony Ritual and Eradication of Curses

The solution to the curse crisis involves a specific procedure known as the Harmony Ritual. This ritual was essential during the climactic battle between Yuka and Dabura, where the survival of the young sorceress depended entirely on the successful execution of this technique. Maru, a character with unique powers, performed the ritual with assistance from Yuji Itadori. This intervention not only secured Yuka's survival but also marked a turning point in the war against cursed spirits. The use of the Harmony Ritual suggests a new paradigm for managing cursed energy, one that does not rely solely on the suppression or destruction of curses.

Advertisement

The integration of the Simurians into society is a direct outcome of this new era. The alien refugees have been accepted, signaling a shift in how the world handles supernatural threats. The sequel demonstrates that the original story's focus was primarily on immediate survival against villains, which prevented a deeper exploration of the root causes of curses. Modulo takes the time to delve into these systemic issues, offering a more comprehensive view of how the world functions after the fall of major antagonists. The presence of aliens highlights the fragility of the peace achieved by the original sorcerers.

Yuji Itadori and the Path Forward

Yuji Itadori remains a central figure in the sequel, despite the passage of sixty-eight years. Due to his transformation into a being who is half-curse and half-human, Yuji has gained a significantly extended lifespan. This immortality or longevity allows him to continue his mission to permanently eradicate cursed spirits and the root cause of cursed energy. His unique status makes him the only individual capable of navigating the complex moral and physical landscape of the post-Culling Game world. He serves as a bridge between the old generation of sorcerers and the new world order that includes alien entities.

The challenges of reshaping the world of curses are depicted as far more severe and complex than the direct combat of the original series. Yuji's journey is no longer just about fighting individual curses but about sustaining a fragile societal equilibrium. The sequel emphasizes the long-term consequences of the actions taken during the main series. The eradication of the root cause of cursed energy is an ongoing process that requires persistent effort and innovation. Yuji's role as a half-human, half-curse entity is crucial in this endeavor, as he understands both sides of the supernatural divide.

Artistic Excellence and Unresolved Mysteries

Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, Modulo features some of the most visually striking art in the history of Shonen Jump. The aesthetic departure from the dark, gritty style of the original manga complements the new sci-fi themes. The series ran for six months, delivering high-stakes battles and plot twists that resonated with readers. The visual storytelling enhances the emotional weight of the narrative, particularly in scenes involving the Simurians and the new generation of sorcerers. The artwork has been a key factor in the sequel's popularity and critical reception.

Advertisement

Despite its satisfying conclusion, the sequel leaves several significant mysteries unresolved. The fate of Megumi Fushiguro remains unknown, as he does not appear in the narrative. Unlike Nobara Kugisaki, who was accounted for, Megumi's absence suggests he may have died before the events of Modulo, though this is never explicitly confirmed. Additionally, the finale page teased the return of Dabura for Kyoko, implying a romantic subplot that was never officially confirmed. These loose ends leave room for future stories but also disappoint readers seeking definitive answers.

Final Verdict on the Sequel

The conclusion of Modulo offers a unique resolution to the Jujutsu Kaisen saga by embracing science fiction elements. The integration of the Simurians and the use of the Harmony Ritual provide new avenues for storytelling within this universe. However, the lack of closure regarding Megumi Fushiguro's fate and the ambiguous hints about other characters leave some fans unsatisfied. The sequel succeeds in expanding the lore but may not fully tie up every narrative thread from the original series. The decision to focus on a new generation and new threats marks a bold step for the franchise, ensuring its longevity beyond the initial popularity surge.

The success of the sequel highlights the versatility of the Jujutsu Kaisen IP and its ability to evolve. Gege Akutami and Yuji Iwasaki have created a story that honors the past while forging a new path. The exploration of alien refugees and the redefinition of curse energy offer fresh perspectives on familiar themes. While some questions remain unanswered, the overall experience provides a compelling conclusion to the extended saga. The franchise's future remains open, with potential for further exploration of the world sixty-eight years after the Culling Game.