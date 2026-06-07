Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Updates: MAPPA Announces Special Event for 15th Anniversary

MAPPA is gearing up to reveal major details about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 as part of its 15th anniversary celebrations. A special two-part Jujutsu Talk event on June 19th, 2026, will provide new information, streamed during and after the studio's lineup announcement. The second part of the Culling Game Arc, set for Season 4, promises to be the series' longest and most action-packed, culminating in the final showdown with Sukuna.

The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen concluded with a major cliffhanger following the Shibuya Incident Arc, adapting Itadori's Extermination and Perfect Preparation arcs before transitioning into the Culling Games.

The Culling Games, a battle royale orchestrated by the villain Kenjaku, forces all sorcerers in Japan to participate and will be split across two seasons, with the second part concluding in Season 4 and leading directly into the final arc. Although only a little over two months have passed since the season finale, MAPPA, the renowned animation studio, is already preparing significant updates regarding the anime's return as part of its 15th anniversary celebrations.

A major highlight is the Jujutsu Talk Special Edition event scheduled for June 19th, 2026, which will be divided into two parts. The first part will occur during the MAPPA Lineup Announcement Event, where official confirmation has been made that new information about the fourth season will be revealed. The second part will follow immediately after and will be streamed on TOHO Animation's YouTube channel. Both segments will also be released as Japanese-language audio podcasts on Spotify.

This event ties into MAPPA's broader anniversary initiatives, which include the launch of a dedicated website and the promise of project updates on the studio's official YouTube channel, covering not only Jujutsu Kaisen but also other series. Additional celebrations will feature an exhibition traveling across Japan and the release of merchandise based on newly commissioned illustrations.

The upcoming second part of the Culling Game Arc in Season 4 is expected to deliver some of the most intense battles and pivotal plot twists in the entire series, as it is the longest arc and sets the stage for the final confrontation with Ryomen Sukuna in Shinjuku. While Season 3 focused on introducing participants, explaining the rules, and showcasing a limited number of fights, Season 4 will dramatically escalate the conflict as more sorcerers are compelled to join the deadly game.

Although the sorcerers have discovered a method to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm, numerous obstacles remain. Furthermore, the anime will finally unveil Sukuna's long-standing schemes, which will fundamentally alter the course of the story





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