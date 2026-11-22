MAPPA confirms Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is in production with a new visual revealed for Jump Festa 2027 in December 2027.

Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing to unveil significant details regarding the future of the anime series during the upcoming Jump Festa 2027 event scheduled for late December 2027. Studio MAPPA has already released a new visual featuring Yuji Itadori and the main cast in a fresh style to build anticipation for this major announcement.

Season 4 Production Status Revealed

MAPPA has officially confirmed that the fourth season of the anime is currently in active production. This development marks a crucial milestone for the franchise as it moves closer to adapting the final arcs of the source material. The studio is leveraging the Jump Festa 2027 platform to share more concrete information about the upcoming season with its global audience.

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Jump Festa 2027 Event Details

Jump Festa 2027 represents the latest iteration of Shueisha's annual showcase, which highlights the most prominent manga and anime titles under its publication. This event serves as the primary venue where fans receive their first major updates on new projects slated for the coming year and beyond. Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to present specific content during its dedicated panel at this year's gathering.

Culling Game Arc Adaptation Plans

The upcoming season will adapt the Culling Game arc from the manga by Gege Akutami. This storyline follows the fallout of Kenjaku's tournament plan and introduces expanded chaos for Yuji Itadori and his allies. The narrative promises to intensify the stakes as the series approaches its grand finale. Shota Goshozono is credited as the director for this continuation of the series.

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Unconfirmed Release Dates and Staff

MAPPA has not yet announced a specific release date, broadcast window, or international streaming schedule for Season 4. Details regarding the return of the voice cast, new production staff, or additional creative personnel remain unconfirmed. Fans are eagerly awaiting further clarifications on these logistical aspects of the production timeline.

Current Streaming Availability

Until the new season premieres, audiences can continue following the ongoing storyline on digital platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. The franchise has not provided a timeline for a new trailer release heading into the new year. Viewers are advised to stay informed through official Shueisha and MAPPA channels for subsequent updates.