Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 News Confirmed for Jump Festa 2027 Cheer Squad Art

New cheer squad illustrations for Yuji Itadori and allies highlight Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 updates at Jump Festa 2027. Details on the December 2026 event and MAPPA production status.

MAPPA is preparing fans for a major wave of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 news with the unveiling of new promotional artwork ahead of Jump Festa 2027. The studio has released a set of vibrant illustrations featuring key sorcerers in a coordinated cheer squad theme, signaling that the franchise is actively building momentum for its upcoming fourth season. This visual release coincides with the announcement of the anime's fourth season, officially titled The Culling Game Part 2, which is currently in production. The artwork serves as a playful yet strategic teaser, introducing characters like Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Yuta Okkotsu, Kinji Hakari, and Kirara Hoshi in distinct, colorful full-length portraits.

Jump Festa 2027 Cheer Squad Art Revealed

The new artwork, announced by the official Jujutsu Kaisen anime account and verified by Anime Updates, features five characters set against separate colored frames. Each character is depicted in a dark school-style uniform that aligns with the cheer squad motif, yet their individual poses and accessories convey unique personalities. Kinji Hakari appears with a confident grin and folded arms against a yellow background, while Kirara Hoshi winks beneath her dark bangs with pink accents on a pink panel. Yuji Itadori is framed in orange, looking upbeat with his arms raised behind his head, contrasting with Megumi Fushiguro in teal, who holds a long weapon diagonally with a restrained expression.

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Yuta Okkotsu completes the group with a blue headband and a visible gloved hand, set against a blue panel that matches his frame. The color coding ensures the group feels visually coordinated without making the characters look interchangeable, offering a lighter visual concept that stands in stark contrast to the dark Culling Game storyline. This artistic choice highlights the growing importance of characters like Hakari and Kirara, who are central to the arc the next season will adapt. The illustrations provide a fresh look at the cast, emphasizing their distinct roles within the ensemble as the story moves deeper into the Culling Game conflicts.

Jump Festa 2027 Schedule and Stage Events

These illustrations are tied directly to the Jujutsu Kaisen booth at Jump Festa 2027, where the company plans to sell merchandise featuring the new artwork. Although the event bears the name 2027, it will actually take place on December 19 and 20, 2026, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. The convention spans exhibition halls 1 through 9 and 11, operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. General admission is free, but visitors require advance approval or an invitation to enter the venue, making it a highly exclusive event for dedicated fans.

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A highlight of the first day is the Jump Super Stage scheduled for Saturday, December 19, running from 3:25 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. Japan time. This program will feature prominent voice actors including Junya Enoki, who voices Yuji Itadori, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zenin, Kazuya Nakai as Kinji Hakari, and Daisuke Namikawa as Choso. The stage presentation is designed to revisit the events of Season 3 before sharing the latest news regarding Season 4. This segment serves as a more concrete source of anime information than the cheer squad art, offering fans a direct look at the production's progress.

MAPPA Season 4 Production and Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is officially confirmed as The Culling Game Part 2 and is being produced by the animation studio MAPPA. Season 3 adapted the initial portion of the Culling Game, leaving the larger conflict and remaining player alliances unresolved. The upcoming installment will continue adapting the manga's material, moving the story into a more dangerous phase where surviving participants face greater threats. The decision to continue this arc follows the announcement made after Season 3's finale in March 2026, which set the stage for the next chapter in the series.

Production updates have been released intermittently, including a teaser trailer in June that confirmed the studio's work on the new season. A super teaser visual released on August 29 highlighted Ryomen Sukuna at the center of an ominous image, hinting at the high stakes of the upcoming battles. However, MAPPA and the production committee have not yet announced a specific premiere date for Season 4. The December presentation at Jump Festa promises to provide the latest information, though no release date or new trailer is guaranteed. Fans attending the event or watching the online stream may learn about the next season's progress, bringing the franchise closer to its next major milestone.