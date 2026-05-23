Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter #247: Sukuna's Versatile Cursed Technique Shines In The Shinjuku Battle

A thrilling twist in the Shinjuku battle showcases Sukuna's versatile use of his Cursed Technique, proving Jujutsu Kaisen's modern shonen masterpiece status. His deep understanding of his abilities makes him unpredictable, even among other strong characters. The easter egg hidden in his attacks adds to the series' innovative concept.

Warning! Contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter #247 and upcoming anime seasons! Sukuna is one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen , but a surprising application of his Cursed Technique in the series' biggest battle proves that there is more to him than mere strength and also shows why the manga is a modern shonen masterpiece .

Mangaka Gege Akutami is truly a genius when it comes to constructing battles between his various high-powered characters, as even the most straightforward Cursed Technique can have a myriad of unanticipated uses in the right hands. In chapter #247, translated by John Werry with lettering by Snir Aharon, Sukuna continues to battle Higuruma and Yuji in Shinjuku. Higuruma is trying to hit Sukuna with the sword generated from his Cursed Technique, which will hopefully end the fight if it connects.

Sukuna on the other hand is enjoying the battle as he has seen talent in Higuruma similar to Gojo's and that intrigues him. After Sukuna is briefly distracted by someone firing a blood manipulation technique at him, Higuruma manages to land a surprise hit against him, stabbing his hand.

However, Sukuna is able to quickly cut off his hand using his Cursed technique before Higuruma can hit him. This shows that Sukuna's technique is much more versatile than it appears. Sukuna's Versatility Proves Jujutsu Kaisen is Grea





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Jujutsu Kaisen Sukuna Cursed Technique Versatility Modern Shonen Masterpiece

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