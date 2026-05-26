Jujutsu Kaisen Anime and Manga: Upcoming Events, Releases, and Surprises

This news text discusses the popular Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga, including their recent conclusion, increased popularity, and upcoming events, releases, and surprises.

manga reached its conclusion in 2024, but its popularity only keeps increasing even now. The anime is expected to wrap up the Culling Game in Season 4 before moving on to the final arc of the story.

Meanwhile, the final volume of the manga also included a four-part epilogue that might be featured in the anime since it’s part of the main story. Following the divisive manga finale, Akutami returned a year later with a sequel story,. Akutami served as the writer of the series while Yuji Iwasaki was responsible for the illustrations.

The manga was released as a short sequel story and was serialized for six months before compiling all chapters in three volumes.2026 is a crucial year for the series since the anime commemorating its 5th anniversary and has several exciting events and projects lined up for fans. While fans await the anime’s return,confirms an experiential event in Japan.

The event, Jujutsu Kaisen World, will start from August 7th, 2026, in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro before eventually moving on to Osaka, Hakata, and Yokohama. The event aims to feature merchandise sales, a new range of attractions, mini-games, and more. The entry is free, and more details will be shared on theEvent after almost two years after the main story’s ending, the franchise is set to keep surprising fans with new projects





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