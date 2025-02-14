JuJu Watkins Shatters Records with Historic Performance, Leads USC to Upset Victory over UCLA

JuJu Watkins delivered an unforgettable performance, leading USC to a stunning upset victory over No. 1 UCLA with a record-breaking 35 points, 11 rebounds, 8 blocks, 5 assists, and 1 steal. Her performance marked the first time in 20 years that a player has achieved this feat, making her a force to be reckoned with in college basketball.

JuJu Watkins delivered an unforgettable performance on Thursday night as the No. 6 USC Trojans stunned the previously undefeated No. 1 UCLA Bruins with a 71-60 victory. Watkins was a force from the opening tip to the final buzzer, recording an astonishing stat line of 35 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, five assists, and one steal. She played an incredible 39 out of 40 minutes, leading her team to a historic upset.

Watkins' performance shattered records and etched her name in the annals of college basketball history. She became the first player in 20 years to achieve a remarkable feat: scoring 35 points, blocking 5 shots, and dishing out 5 assists in a single game. This accomplishment is even more impressive when considering she also pulled down 10 rebounds, making her the only player this century—across all divisions of men's and women's college basketball and the NBA and WNBA—to achieve this extraordinary combination.Beyond the eye-popping numbers, Watkins showcased her all-around skills and basketball IQ. True fans of the game appreciated her diverse offensive repertoire, her ability to navigate through defenders with impressive dribbling skills, and her clutch performances in high-pressure situations. Watkins shot an impressive 12-of-26 from the field, sinking six of her nine three-point attempts, and she also converted 8 out of 10 free throws. Unfortunately for the rest of the college basketball world, Watkins still has two more years of dominance ahead of her in a Trojans uniform.





