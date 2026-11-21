USC Guard JuJu Watkins delivered a stellar performance with 36 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Trojans to a 78-69 victory over Baylor.

USC Guard JuJu Watkins delivered a commanding performance on Friday, November 20, 2026, leading the Trojans to a decisive 78-69 victory over the Baylor Bears. The contest served as the main event for the Hollywood Hardwood Classic, hosted at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, and showcased Watkins as a premier collegiate talent in the women's NCAA Basketball landscape.

Watkins Delivers Dominant Statistical Line

Watkins finished the game with an impressive stat line that underscored her two-way impact on the court. She recorded 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and six steals during the winning effort. Her ability to score efficiently while controlling the tempo allowed USC to maintain a steady lead throughout the competitive matchup against a talented Baylor squad.

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Intuit Dome Sets Stage for High-Profile Matchup

The Hollywood Hardwood Classic utilized the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood as its central venue, providing a premium atmosphere for the collegiate showdown. The facility provided the backdrop for a game that drew significant attention due to the high-caliber rosters of both participating universities. The setting highlighted the growing prominence of non-conference matchups in the current sports calendar.

Key Performances Define the Competitive Flow

Baylor attempted to counter USC's offensive pressure through strong guard play and interior defense. Baylor Guard Taliah Scott contributed with three-point shooting, while Guard Tianna Thompson provided consistent defensive challenges. Forward Reese Ross and Forward Kate Koval worked to control the paint, facing pressure from USC Guards Jazzy Davidson and Saniyah Hall, who were active in rebounding and shot-blocking.

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Trojans Secure Victory With Balanced Effort

USC relied on a collective team effort to close out the contest against the Bears. Beyond Watkins' standout scoring, players like Ryann Bennett and Sara Okeke added necessary offensive support. Center Pania Davis and Forward Kennedy Smith worked to secure possession and convert opportunities under the basket, ensuring the Trojans held onto their lead despite Baylor's defensive adjustments.

Result Impacts Conference Standing Outlooks

The 78-69 win provides USC with a significant confidence boost ahead of conference play. The victory demonstrates the Trojans' ability to execute in high-pressure environments against elite opposition. For Baylor, the loss presents a learning opportunity as they look to refine their defensive strategies against top-tier offenses in upcoming games.