Judy Blume says she's done writing: '50 years is enough!'

Judy Blume wrote her last book more than a decade ago. At the Santa Fe International Literary Festival, NPR's Scott Simon talked to Blume about her long career and why she doesn't miss writing.

, was published more than a decade ago. Blume now spends her time reading children's books behind the counter at her bookstore in Key West, Florida.

Though she says she is done writing, her books remain beloved; her readers numerous and devoted.in May. Here are excerpts from that conversation, edited in parts for clarity and length. : I was a reader. And, you know, I meet so many kids and they say, "I want to be a writer when I grow up, but I don't like to read.

" And I say, "You know what? Forget being a writer.

" Because I think every writer — that I know anyway — grew up a reader. And certainly that was true for me. : I was married young. I had two kids young.

And I was desperate for a creative outlet. I loved taking care of babies, but I needed something else and it could have been anything. Scott Simon with Judy Blume in Santa Fe in May. : Oh God, my first career.

You know, I stopped because the Elmer's glue — I'm an allergic person — started to give me funny things on the tips of my fingers. I made $300 selling those. And I bought myself a small electric typewriter. And the rest is history.

But I always had stories inside my head — when I was 9 years old. I bounced a rubber ball against the side of my house for hours. But really what was going on were stories. Fabulous stories, very melodramatic.

I never told anybody. I never asked a friend, "Hey, do you have stories inside your head all the time?

" Because I thought they'd think I was weird, which I might have been. So the stories were always there. : Well, I kept a notebook for each book and I scribbled everything in it. Everything, everything, everything for a long time.

For months. And then on the day that I feel ready to start, well, that's either the scariest part of writing or the best. Because, you know, when you have a good day — I mean, I had kids, and I would sit down at the dinner table and I would say, like, "You will never believe what Tony did today.

" Because they're real. They're real to you. And you're living with them for months, sometimes years. And you're locked up in a little room all day with them.

That's why 50 years is enough. I was ready to come out into the world. : I get the idea that you, at least for the moment, don't miss writing right now. : I don't miss writing but I'm very glad that I wrote.

I mean, writing changed my life. But it was time to let it go. Could I have come up with more ideas and written more books? Yes.

But I'm really happy that I found something else that I love to do. You know how many letters I get?

"We need Judy to write a book — Margaret In Menopause. "They are what they are. They stay in the book. They stay in the book.

They live for me in the book. And then I have to let them go. Throngs of Knicks fans surge into Lower Manhattan to witness historic parade The Knicks, NBA champions for the first time since 1973, rolled up Broadway in their first-ever ticker-tape parade. How an alleged NYC real estate scammer stayed in business despite years of complaints Renters accuse a self-described real estate adviser of stealing their money. Getting it back has proved difficult.





WNYC / 🏆 602. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Podcasts Npr New York WNYC Studios Arts Culture Classical Music News Public Radio

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Attorney: Panic, visibility factors in Santa Rosa hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchairA Santa Rosa woman drove a large pickup and could not see the man she’s accused of fatally striking last month before she and her boyfriend panicked and drove off, her attorney said.

Read more »

International fans react to Texas culture during FIFA World Cup visitThe 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken Houston by storm, with hundreds of international fans traveling to the city for the first time.

Read more »

20 New Fast Chargers With Energy Storage Installed In Santa BarbaraSupport CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. Electrify America recently opened a new, public EV charging station in Santa Barbara, California, with 20 fast chargers delivering up to 350 kW. The new charging station also possesses a 1.9 MW energy storage system, which is Electrify America’s largest ...

Read more »