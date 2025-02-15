Judson, Wagner girls' basketball teams celebrate Valentine's Day with playoff victories

The Judson Rockets and Wagner Thunderbirds both won their area-round playoff games on Valentine's Day, advancing to the regional semifinals.

Judson High School and Wagner High School girls' basketball teams celebrated Valentine's Day with victories in the area round of the playoffs. The Judson Rockets , ranked as the best team in UIL Class 6A, defeated Edinburg 57-33. After the game, the Rockets handed out Valentine's Day goodie bags and gave the Edinburg players hugs and well wishes. Meanwhile, the Wagner Thunderbirds , ranked as the No. 1 team in UIL Class 5A, overcame a slow start against John Jay to win 70-36.

Following their victory, the fathers of the Wagner players gave their daughters Valentine's Day gift baskets. Both teams will advance to the regional semifinal round and play on Monday or Tuesday next week. The specific matchups will be announced over the weekend





