Judith Chalmers, ITV's Wish You Were Here Presenter, Dies at 90 After Battle with Alzheimer's

Judith Chalmers, a renowned British television presenter, has passed away at the age of 90 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Chalmers was best known for presenting the ITV show Wish You Were Here for nearly 30 years.

Judith Chalmers , the renowned presenter of the ITV show Wish You Were Here , has passed away at the age of 90 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's .

Born in 1935, Judith was a household name in the UK, known for her extensive career in broadcasting spanning over 60 years. She began her career in 1961, presenting the BBC's ballroom dancing competition program Come Dancing, before moving to ITV in the early 1970s. Judith's most notable role was presenting Wish You Were Here, a show she hosted for nearly 30 years, from 1974 to 2003.

During her time on the show, Judith became synonymous with exotic locations and a signature tan. In her later years, Judith continued to work in television, appearing on programs such as Good Morning Britain and Loose Women. Despite her declining health, Judith remained a beloved figure in the British entertainment industry. Her family announced her passing on Friday, stating that she had been battling Alzheimer's for some time.

Judith is survived by her husband, Neil Durden-Smith, and their two children, as well as six grandchildren. Her son, Mark Durden-Smith, followed in her footsteps, also pursuing a career in broadcasting. Judith was awarded an OBE in 1994, a testament to her contributions to the industry. Her legacy will be remembered through the countless adventures and memories she shared with her audience.

The British entertainment industry has lost a true icon, and Judith Chalmers will be deeply missed





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