Judicial Election Results: Pinto and Democratic Nominees Win Supreme Court Seats

Michael Pinto defeats Kevin Richards on Staten Island while Democrats secure victories across Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and Bronx, reshaping the New York state judiciary.

New York City residents concluded the latest judicial election cycle with results that solidified Democratic control across most of the boroughs while granting a Republican victory on Staten Island. Michael Pinto secured a seat on the Supreme Court bench for the 13th Judicial District, defeating Democrat Kevin Richards in a race that highlighted shifting political dynamics in that specific borough.

Across Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, Democratic-nominated candidates won their respective races by significant margins. The elections determined the composition of the Supreme Court bench in New York State, which holds broad jurisdiction over civil and criminal matters. These outcomes will influence legal proceedings throughout the city for the next four years.

Also read Election Results: West Contra Costa school tax, Walnut Creek housing await results

Staten Island Race Details and Pinto Background

Michael Pinto captured 60 percent of the votes in his contest against Kevin Richards, according to election night results with 98 percent of the votes counted. Richards is a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society. Pinto, a sitting Republican Staten Island Civil Court judge, won the race to join the borough's Supreme Court bench in the 13th Judicial District.

Pinto was originally elected to serve as a Staten Island Civil Court judge in 2023. He grew up on Staten Island and received his law degree in 2013 from St. John's University. His legal career includes several years at Mendes & Mount, where he handled insurance coverage defense work, and time at Crawford Bringslid Vander Neut.

Before joining the bench, Pinto worked for several years as a principal court attorney to Staten Island Civil Court Judge Robert Helbock. During his time in law school, Pinto started the Minty Awards, a performing arts award for Catholic High School students. He has also taught as a professor, further establishing his connection to the local legal and educational communities.

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Queens Judicial Victories and New Appointees

Queens Criminal Court Supervising Judge Edwin Novillo and Civil Court judges Oma Philips and Gail Philips won the three spots for Justice of the Supreme Court in the 11th Judicial District. The three Democratic candidates all won their races by 14 percentage points or more against Republican Queens attorneys Gary Muraca and David Bellon.

Novillo worked as a Legal Aid Society public defender for over 14 years before joining the bench. He became the first Ecuadorian appointed as a judge in New York state history. He was appointed as an interim Civil Court judge by former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2018 and became a supervising judge in 2024.

Oma Philips has served as a court referee in the Civil Term of Queens Supreme Court. She has also served as a law clerk, worked at private law firms, run her own practice, and started her career at the Legal Aid Society in Nassau County. Philips has served as a Civil Court judge in Queens since the start of the current year.

Gail Philips worked for 11 years as an Assistant District Attorney in the Bronx and 15 years as a court attorney in Supreme Court and Family Court. She began serving on the Queens Civil Court in January of this year. Her extensive experience in both prosecutorial and judicial roles positions her for the expanded jurisdiction of the Supreme Court bench.

Manhattan Democratic Sweeps and Incumbent Re-elections

The Democratic candidates running for Supreme Court won the six seats in Manhattan's 2nd Judicial District. There were five other Working Families Party candidates that appeared on the ballot, but a party spokesperson confirmed that they are all five placeholder candidates who did not actively run campaigns for the positions.

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The incoming Supreme Court Justices include Appellate Division, First Department Justices Saliann Scarpulla, Manuel Mendez, and Shlomo Hagler. They are joined by Acting Supreme Court Justices Kathleen Waterman Marshall, Hasa Kingo, and Christopher Chin, who will appear under the Democratic Party Line on the ballot.

Scarpulla, Mendez, and Hagler won reelection to continue serving in their appellate court positions. The other three acting Supreme Court justices, designated to sit temporarily as acting justices, won election to serve the court on a more long-term basis. This transition from temporary to permanent roles signifies a stabilization of the bench in the First Department.

Professional Histories of Manhattan Justices

Hagler previously served from 2021 to 2025 as Presiding Justice of the Appellate Term, First Department. This court hears appeals from the Civil and Criminal Courts of the City of New York. In 2025, he was appointed by Governor Kathy Hochul to serve as an additional justice in the Appellate Division, First Department. Hagler has been a fixture in New York's judiciary since 1999.

Scarpulla was first elected to New York City Civil Court in 2001. She was first appointed to the State Supreme Court in 2009, where she was subsequently elected in 2012. From 2014 to 2020, Justice Scarpulla sat in the New York County Commercial Division. In that role, she was responsible for all international commercial arbitration matters pending in the Supreme Court.

In 2020, Justice Scarpulla was appointed to the Appellate Division, First Department. Manuel Mendez has served on the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division, First Department since he was initially appointed in 2020 by Governor Andrew Cuomo. He was elevated to associate justice by Hochul earlier this year.

Mendez previously served on the city's Civil Court bench and as a Manhattan Supreme Court justice beginning in 2012. His career trajectory reflects a steady progression through the New York judicial system, moving from local civil courts to the state Supreme Court and finally to the appellate level, where he now seeks re-election for a permanent tenure.