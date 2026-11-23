Judi Love speaks out on I'm A Celebrity race row, supporting AJ Odudu after Mariella Frostrup's comments trigger ITV intervention.

ITV executives have formally intervened in the ongoing dispute within the I'm A Celeb camp after journalist Mariella Frostrup faced widespread backlash for labeling presenter AJ Odudu as aggressive and dramatic during a cooking argument. The network confirmed to the Daily Mail that producers have spoken directly with Frostrup regarding her use of offensive, outdated, and inappropriate terminology during the heated exchange.

The controversy erupted after an insider revealed that Frostrup, who is also known for her work on Loose Women, was reprimanded by show bosses for perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes. The incident has ignited a fierce debate about workplace behavior in the entertainment industry and the specific linguistic labels often applied to black women in high-pressure environments.

Also read Viewers Demand ITV Action After Mariella Frostrup Calls AJ Odudu Aggressive

Frostrup's former Loose Women co-star Judi Love has stepped into the public discourse to criticize the language used, describing the term aggressive as a dangerous and triggering label for black women. Love shared a detailed Instagram video addressing the emotional toll of the incident, explaining that such characterizations are a regular lived experience for many black women in social and professional spaces.

Love emphasized the hurtful nature of the situation, pointing out that Odudu remained remarkably patient and calm throughout the conflict. She noted that Odudu's subsequent apology was a strategic move to pacify the situation rather than an admission of guilt, highlighting the immense pressure placed on black women to suppress their natural reactions to avoid reinforcing negative stereotypes.

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The presenter broke down in tears on Sunday's episode, explaining that being called aggressive is a deeply triggering word for her background. Fellow campmate Leomie Anderson further explained to host Joanna Page that black women are frequently painted as aggressive when they are merely expressing themselves, stressing that the term is entirely inappropriate in this instance.

ITV's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team has since clarified that all celebrities receive briefing sessions from executive producers regarding appropriate language and behavior within the camp. The broadcaster stated that they aim to create an open environment where everyone can feel comfortable being corrected and learning from such experiences to ensure a respectful atmosphere for all participants.

An ITV spokesman added that the production monitors the camp 24/7 and takes the welfare of contestants very seriously. If producers feel someone has overstepped the line by using inappropriate language, they take steps to intervene and speak to everyone involved separately to discuss why the comments might cause offense and how to move forward.

The fallout has drawn significant support from white allies who view the incident as an opportunity for crucial dialogue about the historical danger of these labels. Love noted that allies are encouraging open conversations about how such language impacts black women, even if the intent was not malicious, and that the responsibility lies in recognizing the disproportionate burden placed on black women to constantly educate others.

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Love's post generated an outpouring of support, including a comment from colleague Nadia Sawalha who praised her as an eloquent and purposeful advocate. Sawalha acknowledged the hurt and exhaustion evident in Love's statement while emphasizing the importance of opening this dialogue to foster better understanding within the industry.

As the discussion continues, the focus remains on the psychological toll of these interactions for the participants involved. Love stated that she is protecting her mental health and peace by stepping back from further discussion, directing viewers to rely on the voices of those most affected by such systemic issues in media production.

Viewers have largely backed Odudu, with many accusing Frostrup of microaggression and gaslighting. Social media users argued that calling black women aggressive is a harmful stereotype that unfairly penalizes normal assertiveness, while others suggested the conflict was simply about territorial disputes in the kitchen rather than race.